In the B Tournament in Colombia, seven days have been played, where the only leader is Cortuluá, who this year changed venues and his local commitments are already officiating at the Raúl Miranda stadium in the municipality of Yumbo. In addition, the only team that remains undefeated is the shooting guard, Cúcuta Deportivo, with four wins and three draws. Deportes Quindío, who was last in the first days, has gone from less to more and is already sixth in the standings.

Tournament Standings

1. Cortuluá. 16 points

2. Cucuta. fifteen

3. Real Cartagena. 14

4. Patriots. 13

5. Rangers. 13

6. Quindio. 13

7. Orsomarso. 10

8. Mouth of Cali. 9

9. Fortaleza. 8

10. Tigers. 7

11. Lions. 6

12. Real Santander. 6

13. Valledupar. 6

14. Atlético. 5

15. Bogota. 5

16. Barranquilla. 1

