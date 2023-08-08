Home » This is how the song ‘Me escribas’ by Rafa Roncallo would sound in the voice of Silvestre Dangond
News

This is how the song ‘Me escribas’ by Rafa Roncallo would sound in the voice of Silvestre Dangond

by admin
This is how the song ‘Me escribas’ by Rafa Roncallo would sound in the voice of Silvestre Dangond

the samarium singer Rafael Roncallo, posted on his Instagram account a video of the song he wrote ‘You write to me’, this time performed by Silvestre Dangond with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

Read also: “Among the greats”: Elder Dayán Díaz shared a meeting with Maluma and Pipe Bueno in Medellín

Oops, what would that look like? Someday, dreaming costs nothing @silvestredango”, wrote the young singer on his Instagram account where he shared the clip and a photo with his colleague Dangond.

‘You write to me’ was initially recorded by Roncallo in 2018 and it is part of his inevitable repertoire in each of his musical presentations.

Do not stop reading: Rafa Roncallo prepares the launch of ‘La veleta’, his new single

The song in the voice of Silvestre Dangond with the help of Artificial Intelligence moved the followers of both artists, who motivated Roncallo to present the song to the urumitero and they could sing it together one day.

Rafa Roncallo is currently working on the recording of his first musical albumwhich will be available in the coming months.

See also  "Hare's Lip", a play about revenge and forgiveness

You may also like

Dispute over the future of Hamburg’s Köhlbrandbrücke continues...

The results of the state exam, edition 2023,...

Incauca rejects new attack in Jamundí

Former Member of Nanjing Municipal Committee Investigated for...

What else can save China’s economy? – DW...

Press review of Tuesday August 08, 2023: Closing...

Ukraine’s counteroffensive losing momentum, Western officials say

Presentation of my son-book – El Diario

Tshopo: Governor Nikomba calls on the new provincial...

Neiva presents a 10% reduction in homicides

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy