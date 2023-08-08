This is how the song ‘Me escribas’ by Rafa Roncallo would sound in the voice of Silvestre Dangond

the samarium singer Rafael Roncallo, posted on his Instagram account a video of the song he wrote ‘You write to me’, this time performed by Silvestre Dangond with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

“Oops, what would that look like? Someday, dreaming costs nothing @silvestredango”, wrote the young singer on his Instagram account where he shared the clip and a photo with his colleague Dangond.

‘You write to me’ was initially recorded by Roncallo in 2018 and it is part of his inevitable repertoire in each of his musical presentations.

The song in the voice of Silvestre Dangond with the help of Artificial Intelligence moved the followers of both artists, who motivated Roncallo to present the song to the urumitero and they could sing it together one day.

Rafa Roncallo is currently working on the recording of his first musical albumwhich will be available in the coming months.

