This is how the table of winners of the 31st Samuel Martínez Festival was

News

by admin
For four days, the village of La Loma, jurisdiction of El Paso, Cesar, enjoyed the 31st ‘Samuel Martínez’ Song Festival, where locals and visitors attended events with various cultural shows and concerts by local and national artists.

The Samuel Martínez Song Festival Foundation handed out 90 awards to different personalities without neglecting the tribute to accordion player José López.

The Pedro Nolasco Martínez stage was the main stage where the participants attended, to demonstrate their skills before the qualifying jury. A total of 84 million pesos was the value of the award, delivered to the winners, whose table was as follows:

Professional Accordion Player

1. Nemer Yesid Tetay Silva.

2. Manuel Vega Vasquez.

3. Javier Alvarez Orozco.

Amateur Accordion Player

1. Jairo Gacel Moreno Orozco.

2. Dagoberto Luis Blanco Duran.

3. Male Ospino differs.

Juvenile accordion player

1. Oscar Polo Serrano.

2. Jhon Jairo Rivas Perdomo.

3. Libardo Aaron Gomez Padilla.

king piqueria

1. Alcides Manjarrez.

2. Rafael Fuentes.

3. William Castrello.

child accordion player

1. Samuel David Arzuaga Robles.

2. Manuel Alejandro Diaz.

3. Carlos Mario Rios Nunez.

Best Children’s Voice

1. Juan David Ruedas Henriquez.

2. Cesar Alberto Rodriguez Blanco.

3. Shaira Michel Lopez Silva.

Commercial Unpublished Song

1. Julio Alberto Castañez- Merengue “El Vallenato Viejo”

2. Ricaurte Solorzano Salas-Paseo “We were wrong”

3. Isaac Hernández Morales- Walked “No more sin”

Eliana de la Ossa Bravo, president of the Samuel Martínez Muñoz Foundation, said. “We came to fulfill the annual commitment to the Samuel Martínez Song Festival, thanking all those who have joined this cause, especially the contestants who are the raw material to achieve from La Loma, the purpose of exalting the vallenato music. Everyone is welcome”.

