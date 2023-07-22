This is how the Tour de France goes

Stage 19 of the 2023 Tour de France was held yesterday, where the cyclist Matej Mohoric from Bahrain Victorious, was the winner of the fraction after a vibrant ‘photo finish’, in a one-on-one duel with Kasper Asgreen, after a total route of 172 kilometers between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny.

Today will take place the last day of high mountain where Jonas Vingegaard, who leads his guard Tadej Pogacar by more than seven minutes, hopes to confirm his title. For his part, Adam Yates is third, Carlos Rodríguez is fourth and Simon Yates is fifth. Regarding the position of the Colombians in the general classification, the best is Harold Tejada from Astana, in box 34. The man born in Huila stated that he hopes to be the protagonist in today’s stage and why not, to be able to achieve a victory for his team.

Continuing with the location of our beetles, Egan Bernal from INEOS now appears in 37th place, with very good feelings after his recovery and closes Rigoberto Urán 74.

