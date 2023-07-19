This is how the Tour de France goes

Julian Andres Santa

After stage 16 of the Tour de France, all eyes were on the great head-to-head duel between the leader Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, who were only 10 seconds apart in the general classification. However, the cyclist from Denmark had a brilliant fraction and took an important advantage over the Slovenian in the fight for the title.

How are the Colombians doing?

In what has to do with the presentation of the beetles, Harold Tejada registered the best time in the stage with 36:52. Followed by Rigoberto Urán with 40:04, while Egan Bernal recorded 40:17. In addition, the one born in Zipaquirá remains the best located in the general ranking, being in 32nd place.

today’s stage

The new challenge will be that of the high mountains between Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc and Courchevel, with a 165-kilometre route where the runners will face two first prizes and one out of category, at the finish line.

General ranking

1. Jonas Vingegaard

2. Tadej Pogacar a 1:48

3. Adam Yates a 8:52

4. Carlos Rodriguez at 8:57

5. Jay Hiondley a 11:15

