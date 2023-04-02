Home News This is how the “undergrowth” of social networks that influences the Da FinanciaLounge stock exchanges works
News

This is how the “undergrowth” of social networks that influences the Da FinanciaLounge stock exchanges works

by admin
This is how the “undergrowth” of social networks that influences the Da FinanciaLounge stock exchanges works
© Reuters. This is how the “undergrowth” of social networks that influence the stock exchanges works

In recent weeks we have found ourselves talking a lot about the shaky moments of the markets, down for certain banks then recovering for certain statements. Today we analyze another side of the coin, perhaps the darkest and most unfathomable one, from which almost everything originated

Imagine a forest full of trees, you choose whether they are the majestic conifers of the deepest Germany or the huge deciduous trees of the rainforest. These trees, so tall and important, are a bit like the ideals of finance that keep the world below safe.

Yeah, but what if something stirs beneath the world below?

That undergrowth which is a mysterious and dark tangle of bushes and roots, and which has a movement of its own, impossible to control 100%. And when something decides to make a headbutt, the first place it hits is the very base of the tree.

It happened a bit like this in many of the moments of imbalance that have been registered on the markets in recent times, only that instead of trees there were banksand instead of the undergrowth there were the much used – how much feared – social network. Herein lies the danger: new technologies have facilitated banking operations, even withdrawals. And it is enough to add up with the panic that has been unleashed in recent times on the big social networks, to obtain a crackling result.

But how can a single post trigger such a critical situation? The answer comes from well before social networks themselves, from a certain American who apparently knew it for a while.

See also  Death Franceschi: mother, 11 years passed, organs where are they?

INSIDE THE FOREST

If we asked you to think of a social network, which one would come to your mind first? Certainly not Reddit

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

You may also like

The Yangtze River Delta Railway implements the second...

Lollobrigida, work in the fields, not on the...

Saleem Durrani Kabulwala, who hit sixes on demand,...

Two Ecuadorians wanted by Interpol fall in Valle...

Dl Credits: the “villette” extension is coming soon....

Dentist Andriy Kopchak told about modern methods of...

Little Hell: this is how the Emberá indigenous...

Rainbow families in the square, mayor writes to...

Journalist Tolga Akyıldız passed away – Magazine News

Man was injured in a robbery in San...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy