This is how the "undergrowth" of social networks that influence the stock exchanges works



In recent weeks we have found ourselves talking a lot about the shaky moments of the markets, down for certain banks then recovering for certain statements. Today we analyze another side of the coin, perhaps the darkest and most unfathomable one, from which almost everything originated

Imagine a forest full of trees, you choose whether they are the majestic conifers of the deepest Germany or the huge deciduous trees of the rainforest. These trees, so tall and important, are a bit like the ideals of finance that keep the world below safe.

Yeah, but what if something stirs beneath the world below?

That undergrowth which is a mysterious and dark tangle of bushes and roots, and which has a movement of its own, impossible to control 100%. And when something decides to make a headbutt, the first place it hits is the very base of the tree.

It happened a bit like this in many of the moments of imbalance that have been registered on the markets in recent times, only that instead of trees there were banksand instead of the undergrowth there were the much used – how much feared – social network. Herein lies the danger: new technologies have facilitated banking operations, even withdrawals. And it is enough to add up with the panic that has been unleashed in recent times on the big social networks, to obtain a crackling result.

But how can a single post trigger such a critical situation? The answer comes from well before social networks themselves, from a certain American who apparently knew it for a while.

INSIDE THE FOREST

If we asked you to think of a social network, which one would come to your mind first? Certainly not Reddit…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge