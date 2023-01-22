Home News This is how the woman who was prosecuted for 340 financial robberies stole
This is how the woman who was prosecuted for 340 financial robberies stole

This is how the woman who was prosecuted for 340 financial robberies stole

In the municipality of Funza in the department of Cundinamarca, a woman accused of allegedly carrying out 340 fraudulent financial transactions to steal millions of dollars.

Is about Nathalia Andrea Benitez Aponte who, according to the investigation led by a prosecutor from the Cundinamarca Section, would have fraudulently entered hundreds of bank accounts, national and international, to steal large sums of money, many of these exceeding 10 million pesos.

Judicial police work shows that the woman would have committed these crimes since 2020, a period in which, it is believed, she had the support of several people, even within financial institutions. In the course of these illegal actions, the defendant apparently appropriated close to 440 million pesos.

The electronic frauds would be carried out from Medellín (Antioquia). The evidence collected indicates that once Benítez Aponte became aware of the arrest warrant against him hAbria tried to stay hidden in a municipality of Cundinamarca, but servers from the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) arrived at that place. and the National Police to capture her.

The The Prosecutor’s Office charged the defendant with the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime and theft by electronic means. Given the forcefulness of the evidence collected, a guarantee control judge imposed a custodial measure on the woman.

