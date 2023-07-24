This is how the women’s football World Cup runs on TV

Table of contents

Euphoria, jubilation and great emotions: All of these things have rarely been associated with the German national soccer team in recent years – at least with the men’s. The situation with the DFB women was completely different. In 2022, Germany – almost 18 million viewers in absolute numbers – was thrilled when Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team narrowly missed winning the title in the European Championship final against England.

Now the kickers around captain Alexandra Popp can once again prove themselves on the big stage. At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the team is aiming for the big coup again. Kick-off times, broadcasters, experts and commentators – before the tournament we answer the most important questions about the Women’s World Cup.

Here you can see the matches of the Women’s World Cup

For a long time it was not certain whether the games of the Women’s World Cup would be shown live on German television at all. This was due to discrepancies in the negotiations between FIFA and the television stations. “The offers from the broadcasters, especially from the five major European countries, are still very disappointing and simply unacceptable,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in an Instagram statement at the beginning of May.

Only in mid-June, a little more than a month before the start of the tournament, did ARD and ZDF report that the parties had been able to come to an agreement. ARD Sports Rights Director Tom Buhrow said he was relieved about the final negotiations: “I am very pleased that we can offer women’s football the stage that the players and the audience deserve this year.”

In the group phase, ZDF broadcasts 25 games with a transmission volume of around 47 hours on linear television. In addition, there are eight games that can be seen exclusively in the ZDF live stream. The remaining games can be seen on ARD or the ARD media library.

Here the games of the German team take place

In Australia and New Zealand, the German women’s national team wants to build on the successes of the past. But before the KO games get down to business, the first step is to lay the foundations – preferably by beating Morocco in the opening game. ZDF is showing the game live on Monday, July 24, from 10:30 a.m. Claudia Neumann accompanies the game from Melbourne on the microphone. Moderator Sven Voss reports with the preliminary reporting beforehand.

On July 30, ARD will take over live from 11.30 a.m. when the DFB women in Sydney have to deal with Colombia. Claus Lufen and Nia Künzer lead through the supporting program. In the third and last game of the preliminary round, the German team meets South Korea in Brisbane on Thursday, August 3rd. It starts at 12 o’clock. ZDF is once again sending commentator Claudia Neumann into the race, and from 11.15 a.m. Sven Voss will begin to get in the mood for the game in the World Cup studio in Mainz.

Broadcast: All games at a glance

July 24, 2023

8 a.m.: G: Italy – Argentina, ZDF 10.30 a.m.: H:

Germany – Morocco, ZDF 1 p.m.: F: Brazil – Panama, ZDF

July 25, 2023

4 a.m.: H: Colombia – South Korea, sportschau.de 7.30 a.m.: A: New Zealand – Philippines, ARD, sportschau.de 10 a.m.: A: Switzerland – Norway, ARD, sportschau.de

July 26, 2023

7 a.m.: C: Japan – Costa Rica, ZDF 9.30 a.m.: C: Spain – Zambia, ZDF 2 p.m.: B: Canada – Ireland, ZDF

July 27, 2023

3 p.m.: E: USA – Netherlands, ZDF 9.30 a.m.: E: Portugal – Vietnam, ZDF 12 p.m.: B: Australia – Nigeria, ZDF

July 28, 2023

2 a.m.: G: Argentina – South Africa, sportschau.de 10.30 a.m.: D: England – Denmark, ARD, sportschau.de 1 p.m.: D: China – Haiti, sportschau.de

July 29, 2023

9.30 a.m.: G: Sweden – Italy, ZDF 12 p.m.: F: France – Brazil, ZDF 2.30 p.m.: F: Panama – Jamaica, ZDF

July 30, 2023

6.30 a.m.: H: South Korea – Morocco, ARD, sportschau.de 9 a.m.: A: Norway – Philippines, ARD, sportschau.de 9 a.m.: A: Switzerland – New Zealand, ARD, sportschau.de 11.30 a.m.: H: Germany – Colombia, ARD, sportschau.de

July 31, 2023

9 am: C: Costa Rica – Zambia, ZDF 9 am: C: Japan – Spain, ZDF 12 pm: B: Ireland – Nigeria, ZDF 12 pm: B: Canada – Australia, ZDF

1. August 2023

9 a.m.: E: Vietnam – Netherlands, ZDF 9 a.m.: E: Portugal – USA, ZDF 1 p.m.: D: Haiti – Denmark, ZDF 1 p.m.: D: China – England, ZDF

2. August 2023

9 a.m.: G: South Africa – Italy, ARD, sportschau.de 9 a.m.: G: Argentina – Sweden, ARD, sportschau.de 12 p.m.: F: Jamaica – Brazil, ARD, sportschau.de 12 p.m.: F: Panama – France, ARD, sportschau.de

3. August 2023

12 p.m.: H: South Korea – Germany, ZDF 12 p.m.: H: Morocco – Colombia

5. August 2023

7 a.m.: First Group A – Second Group C 10 a.m.: First Group C – Second Group A

6. August 2023

4 p.m.: First Group E – Second Group G 11 a.m.: First Group G – Second Group E

7. August 2023

9.30am: First Group D – Second Group B 12.30pm: First Group B – Second Group D

8. August 2023

10 a.m.: First Group H – Second Group F 1 p.m.: First Group F – Second Group H

11. August 2023

3 a.m.: winner of round of 16 1 – winner of round of 16 3 9.30 a.m.: winner of round of 16 2 – winner of round of 16 4

12. August 2023

9 a.m.: winner of round of 16 5 – winner of round of 16 7 12.30 p.m.: winner of round of 16 6 – winner of round of 16 8

The first semifinals will be played on August 15 (10 a.m.), the second semi-final on August 16 (12 p.m.). The two losers will carry the fight for the on August 19 at 10 a.m third place out of. The Finale takes place on Sunday 20 August 2023 at 12pm at Australia Stadium in Sydney.

These experts and commentators work for ARD and ZDF

When it comes to broadcasting the Women’s World Cup, ZDF relies on tried and tested staff. The moderator Sven Voss from Mainz takes care of the general reporting. The commentators Claudia Neumann, Norbert Galeske, Oliver Schmidt, Martin Schneider, Daniel Pinschower and Heiko Klasen accompany the games live in the stadiums in New Zealand and Australia. Lena Kesting captures voices in the DFB district, and ex-soccer player Kathrin Lehmann is available as an expert.

The ARD also relies on years of experience. Presenter Claus Lufen and expert Nia Künzer are considered a well-established team. The same applies to commentator Bernd Schmelzer, who has been working for ARD at major sporting events for three decades. The team behind the microphone is completed by Christina Graf, Stephanie Baczyk and Jan Neumann.

So are the chances of the DFB women

The German midfield ace Sara Däbritz predicted before the World Cup to the “Kicker”: “The title will be harder fought than ever before.” ARD commentator Bernd Schmelzer agrees. Although he also counts the DFB women among the title contenders, he assumes that there will be a large field of favourites. The USA, the reigning European champions from England and the French are always included, says Schmelzer. He also conceded chances to the Brazilians under the aegis of “amazing coach Pia Sundhage” and the Australian hosts.

These documentaries await football fans around the Women’s World Cup

Not only what’s happening on the pitch, but also everything that’s going on around the Women’s World Cup is reflected in the reporting. The supporting program of the tournament includes some documentaries worth seeing.

Among other things, ZDF will broadcast the opening episode of “Born for this – More than football” (from 9:45 p.m.) on Saturday, July 15. The filmmakers Martina Hänsel and Björn Tanneberger captured the development of the DFB-Elf on film after the lost European Championship final up to the preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. “Born for this – more than football” goes – as the title says – beyond the purely sporting component. The psychology of the team plays a role, as does the personal perspective of the players, as well as their family planning and same-sex relationships.

In addition, on Monday, July 16, at 5:10 p.m., the documentary “Female, Young, Star – How Female Soccer Players Change the World” (ZDF) will be shown. Former tennis player Andrea Petkovic meets national player Melanie Leupolz, Nadia Nadim and Pia Sundlage in the new “sportstudio reportage” for a chat. In addition, the ZDFkultur web series “RoleModels” has been available in the ZDFmediathek since Saturday, July 8th. The format focuses on women who defy adversity in their professional field and are known to a large public. On the occasion of the World Cup there is a football special with Giulia Gwinn, who, however, has to pass the upcoming tournament due to injury.

