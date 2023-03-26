Home News This is how they carried out the robbery in a clothing store in Valledupar




Last Friday, March 24, a group of three adults entered a store dedicated to the sale of children’s clothing in Valledupar, with the aim of stealing clothes.

The robbery took place in race 9 with 13 and those responsible for the crime were two men and a woman who worked together to distract the local employee and steal the clothes.

In the video captured by the security camera, you can see how one of the criminals distracts the worker while her accomplices stole the clothes.

The second man in question was in charge of taking the clothes and hiding them in his pockets, while a woman works as a barrier.

See the videos here.

