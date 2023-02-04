On the afternoon of Friday, February 3, after removing his coffin from the Ecce Homo church in Valledupar, the body of Nicolás “Niko” Arredondo was “bathed” in liquor by his friends as he had requested.

In the video, which circulates on social networks, Fabio Torres, his friend, is seen spraying a bottle of whiskey over the body of the 43-year-old lawyer, who died last Thursday, February 2, due to a sudden heart attack.

“They have no idea how much it hurts, bye crazy, fly high”, says the text that accompanies the video.

It is worth mentioning that the vallenato singer Silvestre Dangond was part of this last goodbye, who traveled from Miami to the capital of Cesar to say goodbye to his great friend.