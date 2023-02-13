The wax sculpture Leandro Diaz unveiled last Friday, was the center of comments by the followers of the composer and vallenato singer.

The statue located in the Rafael Carrillo Lúquez Departmental Library It was praised due to its enormous resemblance to the vallenato minstrel and thanks to the details that the creators captured in the work.

Precisely, a video of the sculptor circulates Misael Martinez retouching parts of the hair that the wax statue possesses.

“What if it moves?”, “For a moment I forgot that it is a wax statue”were some of the comments from Internet users.

So far Leandro Díaz is the second honoree with the unveiling of his wax figure, after the presentation of his wax figure on December 16 Alfredo Gutierrez.

