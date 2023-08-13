This is how they scammed hundreds of people through WhatsApp groups

Thousands of people have fallen into millionaire scams in which they promise to multiply the money in a short time. After betting on these supposed investments, which are actually pyramids, users end up losing everything.

A massive scam was registered in the municipalities of Fonseca and Distracción, in the department of La Guajira. Through WhatsApp groups they communicated with several people to offer a supposed quick investment program in which they could multiply the money in just hours, through the Cruz Investment Fund, according to information from the La Guajira 24 HRS news portal.

In the chats they shared instructions on how to make transfers through Effecty. The money had to be deposited in the name of some people, who were in charge of coordinating the operations.

Little by little, the information continued to be replicated, to such an extent that 33 WhatsApp groups were formed with users who deposited an amount of $50,000 pesos. The majority, seeing that they multiplied the money, requested to deposit two or three times more.

Everything seemed to be going normally, however, the situation took a completely different turn. By Friday, August 11, they announced that unlimited investments could be made and after 5:00 pm they would see the profits reflected. But once the money was deposited and the sun went down to give way to night, the WhatsApp groups were blocked and there was no one to answer for the money. It is estimated that the amount lost was around $100 million pesos.