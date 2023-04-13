Home News This is how they would be cheating with supposed housing subsidies in Huila
News

This is how they would be cheating with supposed housing subsidies in Huila

by admin
This is how they would be cheating with supposed housing subsidies in Huila

Complaints report scams in homes in rural areas of Neiva and Villavieja by criminals posing as advisors or contractors of the Housing Fund.

Fonvihuila, reported through Juan González Perdomo, support professional of the entity, that the community of Neiva and Villavieja was alerted by a series of complaints filed before their offices, in which cases of fraud and home robberies have been reported, perpetrated by persons posing as consultants or contractors of the entity.

According to Juan González Perdomo, Fonvihuila support professional, the criminals would be reaching rural areas posing as representatives of the entity. “They are especially reaching all the beneficiaries of the locative and modular housing improvements in the rural and urban areas of the department of Huila, they are posing as consultants or contractors of the companies to carry out the housing adjudications and they are requesting money for the conservation of quotas in all the housing projects that we have, and this is false”, he expressed.

It may interest you: More than a thousand cases of dengue have been registered in Huila

People who pose as consultants or contractors and use the good faith of the beneficiaries, who allow them to enter the housing units where they proceed to commit criminal acts. “For this reason, we inform that no contractor or company in charge of carrying out the works can request money from the beneficiaries under any modality or circumstance,” they stated.

The Fonvihuila support professional clarified that housing improvements are assigned through public calls and through an administrative act. “The social interest housing fund publishes them through its website www.fonvihuila.gob.co, which is why we recommend to all our beneficiaries that we validate the credentials of the contractors before proceeding,” he said.

See also  Melanomas grow in the Belluno area

Likewise, he suggested to the beneficiaries that they inquire about the status of their assignment or their improvement through the mobile telephone line 8671300, extension 1221, to avoid being robbed or defrauded.

You may also like

Carinthia and East Tyrol: Winter has returned to...

The voice would like to differ from Smer,...

They deny rumors of a batch of diclofenac...

Animal protection: Animal protection center Dortmund invites you...

Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls for the Black Sea...

Light and shadow: 70,000 employees are missing in...

$0.01 cent coins from 1943 can be worth...

Large Colombian-Mexican drug laboratory falls in Pontevedra, Spain

Doskozil is not ready for three-party hearings

Mary Quant, the designer who popularized the miniskirt,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy