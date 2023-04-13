Complaints report scams in homes in rural areas of Neiva and Villavieja by criminals posing as advisors or contractors of the Housing Fund.

Fonvihuila, reported through Juan González Perdomo, support professional of the entity, that the community of Neiva and Villavieja was alerted by a series of complaints filed before their offices, in which cases of fraud and home robberies have been reported, perpetrated by persons posing as consultants or contractors of the entity.

According to Juan González Perdomo, Fonvihuila support professional, the criminals would be reaching rural areas posing as representatives of the entity. “They are especially reaching all the beneficiaries of the locative and modular housing improvements in the rural and urban areas of the department of Huila, they are posing as consultants or contractors of the companies to carry out the housing adjudications and they are requesting money for the conservation of quotas in all the housing projects that we have, and this is false”, he expressed.

It may interest you: More than a thousand cases of dengue have been registered in Huila

People who pose as consultants or contractors and use the good faith of the beneficiaries, who allow them to enter the housing units where they proceed to commit criminal acts. “For this reason, we inform that no contractor or company in charge of carrying out the works can request money from the beneficiaries under any modality or circumstance,” they stated.

The Fonvihuila support professional clarified that housing improvements are assigned through public calls and through an administrative act. “The social interest housing fund publishes them through its website www.fonvihuila.gob.co, which is why we recommend to all our beneficiaries that we validate the credentials of the contractors before proceeding,” he said.

Likewise, he suggested to the beneficiaries that they inquire about the status of their assignment or their improvement through the mobile telephone line 8671300, extension 1221, to avoid being robbed or defrauded.