This is how they would have moved chips to disarm the candidacy of Jaime González

Around 5:00 p.m. this Saturday, July 29, jamie gonzalez arrived at the new headquarters of the Registrar’s Office to register as a candidate for the Valledupar City Hall with the endorsement of New Liberalism. He was the last to do so, not by chance.

A group of supporters and collaborators of the campaign were waiting for him dressed in red and with caps that highlighted his name. In the environment there was many doubts concealed between the music and a speaker that proclaimed the flags of the applicant.

#Policy🚨 Jaime González signed up! Despite the rumors about the fall of his candidacy, after 5:00 pm on Saturday, Jaime registered as a candidate for mayor of Valledupar with the endorsement of the New Liberalism. pic.twitter.com/64TxzyxPAA — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) July 29, 2023

They only rested a bit until 4:00 in the afternoon when the arrival of the applicant was confirmed.. At that time, the journalists received confirmation through a WhatsApp: Jaime González would register as a candidate.

End of a novel that came internally developing for several weeksbut which publicly began on Friday afternoon when a journalist assured that González would not be a candidate. Slowly, one by one, the allies who had pledged to support Jaime González’s candidacy financially and politically stepped aside.

“They all received the order and the slap on the ears. The same allies, with a bit of shame, called Jaime and told him: “They pulled our ears and told us that we couldn’t support you.”‘” said a direct witness.

Also read: The controversial ex-manager of Emdupar Luis Calderón reappeared: he will be in the campaign of Jaime González

“THAT IS NOT REGISTERED”

THE PYLON consulted four sources. The version is similar. “several weeks ago, a businessman approached us and told us that he supported us with resources. Surprisingly, recently that same person called him and told him that he couldn’t help him: ‘They called my attention and they prohibited me from supporting you‘”.

In the campaign they understood the situation on Friday morning. The decision makers of the most powerful family in the department They held a meeting that day to define the supports. “At the point to talk about Jaime, one of the spokespersons made everything clear: ‘No, he does not register‘” a source told THE PYLON. At that time, they had already taken away all his support and in the afternoon the news that Jaime would not aspire. Another source consulted spoke from another perspective. “Jaime preferred not to sell him the soul to hell, don’t mortgage yourself, so to speak”.

The journalist who broke the news did not lie. in the campaign of Jaime González was on the table the decision not to enroll. At the meeting held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, they asked him to think about everything. “A meeting was held with the team and allies. Measuring the oil, who kept in the new conditions. What they did was encourage Jaime. she was talked about to reduce wages, to change economic conditions, to do whatever is necessary to continue”, they told THE PYLON.

Although he could have missed it, the presence of Elvia Milena Sanjuancandidate for the Governorate of Cesar of the Gneccoin the registration of Ernesto Orozco and not in the jamie gonzalez would be another sign that the Goverment house no will play to two lines in this election, as they did in 2019.

In conclusion: Not even within the campaign are they clear how far they will go in this process without the financial support that was initially agreed.

By Political Writing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

