This is how to renew the Colombian license

“Do not leave until the last … X or Y diligence”, has already become a salute to the flag in this country. With just 27 days to go before the deadline for the renewal of the driving license, the driver recognition centers are overcrowded due to those who leave everything to the last minute.

The problem is that many of these sites specialized in the exams that are a prerequisite, at first they had a manual system by tokens for the order of arrival, but before the avalanche of citizens they had to resort to virtual scheduling and that generated confusion in the applicants who kept arriving at 4:00 in the morning or before and who refuse to make an appointment online, because the procedure postpones them for several days and they feel the deadline is upon them.

Since last year, there was a pick and a certificate so that the owners of the automobiles could calmly carry out a procedure that truthfully does not take more than one morning and that arriving at 8:30 am, without early morning trauma.

In Dosquebradas it is the same

Regarding the problems that have been evidenced by the lack of foresight of the drivers, the administrative director of Tránsito Dosquebradas, Rodrigo Perlaza explained that “Since the beginning of the year we have been implementing a care plan, we have expanded our operational capacity, but citizens do not They were meeting that requirement. Now that the deadline is close to expiring, we have observed an increase, the difficulty is not in the transit agency, it is that for the endorsement process they must carry out the procedure before a medical center and at this moment they are collapsed, the Ministry it granted daily quotas according to the installed capacity and that makes the process difficult, because each center can perform an average of 80 exams per day and the volume of those who request the procedure is now higher. That has generated the affectation to obtain the endorsement ”.

Pereira Mobility Institute

Another procedure that the people who must carry out this procedure claim is that when they have the medical certificate, they must go to Mobility to request a QR code and wait 10 days to obtain the renewed document. The Institute was contacted to clarify the situation and this was found

“I inform you that once the user is attended by the Driver Recognition Center, he is empowered by the RUNT to request the processing of the Driving License before the Pereira Mobility Institute. Since January of this year, we have implemented the digital scheduling system in order to provide a better service through the information link that has been published on our website, on Facebook, at the facilities, and users are informed in response to the countless of petition rights that we receive every day”, commented Paola Herrera, Director of Registration at the Mobility Institute.

The official also considered it pertinent to inform that as of May 11 they will have initial registration and driver’s licenses at another location located in the Torre Central Building local 111. To be attended at this place, you must also schedule your appointment in the information Payment must be by debit or credit card.

How have you seen this process?

Gloria Elsy Alzate – Dosquebradas

“I arrived at the CRC yesterday at 1:00 pm, I think that they are not to blame there, because the downpour knocked down the system, but there are too many people and I think they should have another method. The system closes automatically at 4:00 and today we had to get up early to finish going through the four doctors. Today I arrived at 6:00, it’s 11:00 and nothing”.

Rodrigo Perlaza – administrative director of Tránsito Dosquebradas.

“We call on citizens not to leave everything for the last day, as the Ministry of Transportation has already indicated, the order to transit agencies is to generate the subpoena at the time a person is found driving with an expired license.”

Identify if you need to renew the license

-If it expires between January 1 and 31, 2022.

-If it does not have an expiration date, but it says indefinite.

-If your license does not have an expiration date.

Steps to follow to avoid complications

In accordance with Law 2161 of 2021, the term indicated for said renewal is until June 20 of this year and for this you must be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry (Runt), have the original identity document, schedule Appointment at a Driver Recognition Center (CRC), pay the processing fees and take the physical, mental and motor coordination exams that must be approved. Be safe and secure for fines and violations of traffic regulations, information that is validated on the SIMIT website and finally go to the Institute of Traffic or Mobility and pay the values ​​stipulated for this procedure.