Unlike other cities in the country, in the municipality of Valledupar, the opposition sector to the national government did not march, but rather carried out intermittent closures of the main access roads to the capital of Cesar, as a sign of rejection of the reforms presented by the President Gustavo Petro.

From 7:00 in the morning to 12:00 noon, the protesters blocked the Valledupar-Bosconia highway and the accesses to the districts in the south of Valledupar, where they intermittently allowed passage every 30 minutes. Some drivers and passers-by showed disagreement, while others supported the measure, describing the Petro government as authoritarian.

Oscar Sánchez, leader of the demonstration, said that the objective was to visualize the discontent of the community towards a government that prevails over the collective good. “They are not governing the country as it should be, the health, labor and pension sector reforms were not socialized with the community, and that is not democracy.”

He reiterated that a country is not governed with fanaticism, they must be attached to democratic principles and they do not. “We carried out a peaceful protest, unlike other cities we decided not to march, but to do something more forceful, we wanted to make the discontent felt.”

The protest was attended by workers, unions, ranchers and the community in general, who with Colombian flags showed their disagreement with the announcements of President Gustavo Petro.



Rafael Oñate, a member of the cattle union, was present at the activity, stating that this sector lives in uncertainty, with anguish and without a future. “We want to work, but there are no guarantees, crime is plaguing us, kidnapping has resurfaced and the authorities have responded little to our requests. There is general discontent and that must be analyzed by the national government, ”he said.



Regarding the balance of public order during the protests, the Departmental Government Secretary, Eduardo Esquivel, stated that in view of the unforeseen closures by the protesters, who only had permission to march through the city, an operation was deployed together with the National Police security to avoid disturbances of public order.

Dialogue was held with the protesters and it was possible to resume the road passage, since the protest is a right, but citizens also have the right to move freely and without alterations. “The balance was positive, the protest was peaceful and at noon everything returned to normal,” said the official.

