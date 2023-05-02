This is how we are with humor | Opinions | .a week

although some people deserve an award for their humor, I’m listing all texts anonymously to be safe. From some of the reactions, which I prefer not to publish here, it seems to me that humor is considered something inferior. It’s a mistake, humor belongs even in such a socio-political medium as our weekly .tježden. This also includes laughter, although sometimes through tears.

It is a mistake to consider laughter only as a response to humor, in fact laughter is more of a social signal. Together with the accompanying gestures, we strengthen and deepen interpersonal relationships through shared laughter. Quite naturally, we repeatedly seek out people with whom we had a good laugh. We show that we feel good and relaxed, express understanding through laughter and share the hidden meanings of information.