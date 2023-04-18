This is how Werder goes into the weeks of truth

Marco Friedl shifted his weight, stepped from one leg to the other. And provided the right words for the picture: “We’re groping a little on the spot,” explained the captain of SV Werder Bremen, but of course he didn’t mean his own appearance in front of the camera of the broadcaster DAZN, but the current status quo of the entire team. stagnation instead of progress. The climber makes the small, definitely existing stages of development almost invisible due to their own shortcomings.

And that’s why Werder isn’t moving – even experiencing a backward movement in the table. Still hesitant, but that can change quickly. Especially when the following trend-setting games with the direct competitors Hertha BSC (Saturday, 3.30 p.m.) and FC Schalke 04 (April 29, 6.30 p.m.) also offer setbacks again. Which means that the people of Bremen are now facing real weeks of truth.

However, Ole Werner does not allow himself to be driven by the peculiarities of the schedule. “Even in Berlin there will only be three points,” he explains calmly. “We are very well advised if we really tackle it task by task. The last few weeks have shown that there are no games where you say: Here you have to, the next you can.”

However, his team has meanwhile maneuvered itself into a situation in which it is more a question of having to than being able to. At least when it comes to scoring. If the focus is on defending, then ability also plays an extremely important role. “We make the same mistakes week after week. Then we play a good game, but we don’t get it over time and lose it in a few minutes,” said an annoyed captain Friedl, who doesn’t always cut the best figure himself at the moment.

It’s not just about defence, we all make mistakes.

Clemens Fritz, Werder’s head of professional football

Clemens Fritz, Werder’s head of professional football, was also busy with the recent 2-1 draw against SC Freiburg. “I was extremely upset about the defeat because we actually played a really good game. We only had one or two situations where we weren’t vigilant enough,” complained the 42-year-old in an interview with our Deichstube. “We have to defend our flanks better, we have to be closer to our opponents in the penalty area. It’s not a quality issue, it’s about mindfulness. It’s not just about defence, we all make mistakes.”

In theory, knowing about the weaknesses is worth a lot, but the people of Bremen are not able to put the remedy into practice. And that’s frustrating. There is not much time for a trend reversal. Six games remain. In order to eliminate even the very last doubts about staying up in the league, a few more points are needed. Better sooner than later to prevent the big tremors.

Werder’s lead over the relegation zone is on shaky ground

As twelfth in the table, the starting position before the final sprint is still okay, but the eight-point lead over the relegation zone is on shaky ground. “We have to get the momentum back on our side,” Fritz wishes. “It’s only possible as a group. I’m convinced that we can do it.” Ole Werner, who also wants to regain his luck in the game, takes the same line. How? “By continuing to work and stick with it. But it’s not that easy, because the other teams are also working, of course. However, it is the only thing you can do.”

So that the cushion does not shrink any further. The pulse does not rise any further than it already did after the last results. At least in the fan camp. Ole Werner keeps calm. “Worry is the wrong word, but we always have to be careful,” affirmed Werder’s head coach. “I say it all the time: we know what it’s about and what we’re playing for. That’s not new knowledge.” And Clemens Fritz adds: “We know that we still need points, everyone is sensitized.” However, the ex-professional also emphasizes: “I’m not a fan of stirring up fears now. You need this positive and you are not allowed to badmouth everything.”

Especially since it wasn’t all bad. That’s also part of the truth. Especially with a climber like Werder. That alone does not ensure league membership. This requires a sense of achievement. For the head and the table. Preferably directly on Saturday in the capital. “Individually we have to improve and it’s now the task to implement that in Berlin and during the rest of the season,” Werner demands. “In Berlin we have to get everything out there. After the change of coach, Hertha will be there from the first second,” predicts Fritz. “It will be very challenging. We have to counteract that.”

Without tripping on the spot. Marco Friedl knows that too: “We have important weeks ahead of us. We have to clear our heads and see that we can get the points again.”

Good Werder news from the injured filling jug Without Niclas Füllkrug, what many feared happened: SV Werder Bremen lost 2-1 to SC Freiburg last Sunday. The absence of the top player, who leads the Bundesliga top scorer list with 16 goals, was obvious. And of course there’s a lot of concern that Füllkrug could be out for a longer time due to his calf problems. But according to Clemens Fritz, Werder’s head of professional football, there is no reason to do so. “Niclas had calf problems, so we didn’t want to take any risks. That was a precautionary measure,” Fritz reported when asked by our Deichstube: “We are optimistic that it will last until the weekend. It is planned that he will return to team training in the next few days.” The pros have no training on Tuesday anyway, and on Wednesday they start preparing for the away game at Hertha BSC on Saturday (3:30 p.m.). So it would be enough if Füllkrug could get involved with his colleagues again during the final training session on Friday. Since he was in full swing recently, the short injury break shouldn’t throw him off his rhythm. Füllkrug has only missed two games this season.



