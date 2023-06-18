Home » This is how ‘Without witnesses’ sounds, the new musical success of Kvrass
This is how ‘Without witnesses’ sounds, the new musical success of Kvrass

Through all your social networks, the group ‘Kvrass’ announced their song ‘Without witnesses’, one of the hits from their musical album ‘I am Kvrass’.

Also read: With a tender video, they reveal the dream that Silvestre Dangond has not been able to fulfill: “I would love to live that emotion”

After the song “Como tú me besas”, “Sin testigos” became the most recent success of the group made up of its 5 members.

It should be mentioned that this repertoire of songs is part of the ‘I am Kvrass Tour’.

Ayy neither you nor I thought that this was going to happen
It was my girlfriend who introduced us
And we couldn’t help
He tasted the chemistry when we met
I was delighted with you
And since that night I don’t forget you”, says the first verse of the song.

Some of Kvrass’s most remembered hits are: ‘Tira que jala’, ‘El sabor del loco’, ‘Of course I love you’ and ‘My faithful companion’.

