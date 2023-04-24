This is how you arm yourself properly

For many people, sunbathing in the summer is part of it, although the risks of UV radiation for our body are well known. Even if just a few rays hit your skin, too much UV exposure from the sun can lead to problems like wrinkles, discoloration and even skin cancer. Because of this, many people are looking for a natural sunscreen to shield themselves from these risks.

There are so many ways to protect yourself from the dangers of the sun that it can be difficult to figure out which ones will work best for you. Below are some helpful tips on using natural sunscreens, as well as other ways to protect yourself from the sun’s dangerous rays.

What is natural sun protection?

Natural sunscreen is considered a skin care product whose ingredients are naturally sourced to filter the sun’s harmful UV rays. Some of the most common ingredients in natural sunscreens are:

ZnO – Zinc oxide is one of the most common ingredients in natural sunscreens. It works by reflecting the UV rays from the skin into the atmosphere. That’s why it’s important to apply it 30 minutes before going outside.

TiO2 – Titanium dioxide is another sunscreen ingredient found in natural sunscreens. This mineral sunscreen does not transmit UV rays and is more effective than ZnO.

B3 – This is another filter used in many natural sunscreens. B3 filters UVB rays but not UVA.

What should you look for in a good natural sunscreen?

SPF – The SPF of your sunscreen is important because it indicates how long you can stay in direct sunlight without getting sunburned. A high SPF is helpful to protect against UVB rays. A sun protection factor of 30-50 is recommended for light-skinned people and a sun protection factor of 50-100 for people with dark skin.

Broad Spectrum Protection – You should make sure the sunscreen you choose offers broad spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

Other Ingredients – When shopping for a natural sunscreen, it can be helpful to find out about the other ingredients used in the product. You should make sure that the sunscreen you choose is safe for your skin and doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals.

There are also methods to make your own natural sunscreen yourself in the wild. You’ll find more about it here.

Switch to mineral UV protection products

If you are concerned about the potential dangers of ingredients found in many natural sunscreens, mineral UV protectants can be a good alternative. Mineral UV protection products use minerals such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to protect against UV rays. These minerals reflect the sun’s rays from the skin into the atmosphere, preventing them from penetrating the skin. Most mineral UV protection products are transparent on the skin, making them a good choice for people of all ages.

Choose natural, broad-spectrum protection

Natural sunscreen is a good choice for many people, but if you’re looking for a little more protection, you can also try natural, broad-spectrum protection. These types of sunscreens are often made from natural ingredients, but contain stronger chemicals than natural sunscreens. For this reason, broad-spectrum natural sunscreens are not typically recommended for people under the age of two.

Wear a hat and sunglasses

While it is important to protect your skin from the sun through sunscreen and clothing, you also need to protect your eyes. Wearing sunglasses outdoors can protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. It can also be helpful to wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your eyes when going outdoors without sunglasses.

Light clothing, such as airy linen shirts, can also provide additional protection.

Take care of your skin before and after you are outdoors

Before going outside, use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt or makeup that could clog your pores and make you more prone to sun damage. Applying natural sunscreen is also essential.

After staying in the sun, it is important to wash your face again to remove any UV-related bacteria. With a gentle detergent or water and a soft washcloth, you can remove any harmful bacteria. It is important to take care of your skin both before and after being outdoors to protect yourself from the sun.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and a hat to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

conclusion

The sun can be harmful if you are not careful. That is why it is important to protect yourself from UV rays. Natural sunscreen can be a helpful option, but you should also take other measures to protect yourself from UV rays, such as: B. wearing hats and sunglasses. No matter what type of sunscreen you choose, make sure you apply it regularly.