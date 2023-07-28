This is how you can contribute to the Cali “Ayudatón” for those most in need

Under the premise of promoting and improving solidarity by raising awareness about the importance of helping those who need it most, the ‘Ayudatón, all help counts’ of Banco de Alimentos Cali.

This wonderful activity will take place on September 2, 2023 and non-perishable food, personal hygiene products, basic necessities or resources can be donated to provide support to the most needy families.

“For Governor Clara Luz Roldán, social commitment is a priority in her administration. By uniting and working hand in hand with the Food Bank, we seek to achieve a successful campaign that benefits the entire Valle del Cauca community. The objective is to provide a plate of food to those who need it most and generate a positive impact in the entire region of southwestern Colombia”, explained María Lucero Urriago, advisor to the Office of the Government of Valle del Cauca.

The goal of this ‘help’ is to collect around 4,500 tons of food and more than 1,900 million pesos.

The organization works for the nutrition and nutrition of more than 33,000 people and provides more than 80,000 plates of food daily.

Ricardo Bermúdez, manager of Telepacífico, specified that the channel joins this initiative “with the transmission and dissemination of the Ayudatón del Banco de Alimentos, which does an exceptional job and we consider it essential to support its work. This is a reflection of our commitment to the people who need it most.”

“The bank supports the feeding of approximately 14,950 boys and girls,” said the executive director of the Cali Food Bank, Father Joaquín Alberto Gómez.

“The Cali food bank was founded 23 years ago, it was founded by Monsignor Isaías Duarte Cansino, it is a bank that God has created to care for the poorest, because the situation in our country is advancing more each day in this lack of security food,” he added.

A regulation has the Food Bank of Cali concerned

“Right now there is a law that is in progress, which is the Anti-Waste Law; in the fifth article, where all ultra-processed foods cannot be donated. We are talking about chocolate, Greek yogurt, cheese, among others. We are talking about many products that we could not receive”, explained Father Joaquín Alberto.

Given

The doors of the Food Bank of Cali are open every day, where you can go to donate or help this organization, which is located at Calle 24 # 6 -103 San Nicolás neighborhood.

