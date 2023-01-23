Terraces are spaces in the home designed to enjoy the outdoors, share with friends and family or simply take a short break. That is why, if you live in a building in the middle of the city with a terrace and are looking for an ideal design to adapt it, these tips from Centro Corona experts will help you make the most of this space.

The first thing that must be taken into account is the style that you want to have on the terrace, since this space must represent the taste of those who are going to use it, in order to generate a greater feeling of comfort. Gardens, modern pergolas and hanging hammocks are some of the most used elements to characterize the taste and pleasure of those who live in these houses, this characteristic space for recreation and clearing the mind.

Dimensions

The precise dimensions and characteristics of the outdoor space to be decorated must also be taken into account. Whether it’s wide or narrow places, there are elements that contribute to achieving a unique design.

If it is a partially or completely uncovered covered space, each of the elements that compose it must respond to the challenges of the climate. For this, it is recommended to use low porosity porcelain floors, since in addition to being highly durable, they absorb less water and resist climatic impact very well, not to mention that porcelain tiles have varied designs and can be flat colors, in wood, among others. others.

for the outside

Another important factor is that the paint is waterproof on the outside to avoid sources of moisture. However, if this is not an optionwall cladding can help control humidity and offer easy maintenance of the product outside, allowing warmer and more harmonious spaces.

If you have a large space, design and comfort will be essential to create a warm and welcoming environment. For this reason, both furniture and lighting become key pieces. The choice of furniture must respond to the purpose of this space: whether it is to enjoy a meal with friends in the open air or as a seating area, the material, design and furniture chosen must be designed for this purpose.

More romantic

To give a more romantic touch to that place, ideal for reading or having a good wine, the key is lighting. To do this, the warm and dim light will bring more personality and a sense of well-being to the terrace.

On the other hand, if it is a smaller space and the goal is to go out and get some sun, having the feeling of being among nature is ideal. That is why outdoor plants with a good height, but not too wide, will give a feeling of being in an environment full of life without limiting their use.

Currently there are an infinite number of styles to organize and furnish terraces, almost directly proportional to the diversity of people’s tastes, it could be said, always taking into account the use that is going to be given to them and the purposes they have. Mainly in big cities, where cement abounds, one of the most used styles is the combination between gardens, with which the aim is to connect with nature, and special furniture that provides a cozy feeling for both homeowners and for visits.

With these recommendations from Centro Corona you will not only be able to find the key elements to revive and enjoy the terrace, but it will undoubtedly become the favorite corner of the home.

There is no type of difficulty to be able to create a cozy and pleasant space if they are small or large terraces, since there are countless possibilities to carry out these ideas.