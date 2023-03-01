Sisbén is the System for the Identification of Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs, which allows qualifying the population according to their living conditions and income.

For Sisbén it will always be very significant keep data up to dateso that the State can include or withdraw it from social programs.

Given this premise, dozens of people are presenting themselves at the Sisbén headquarters in Calilocated in the San Fernando neighborhoodcommune 19. Among the needs of this crowd are access to the housing subsidy from the National Government known as ‘Mi Casa Ya’, and the updating of data.

“They must verify if they have a category, which is a mistake, because many older adults do not verify, they do not know that they are not there, because I have Coosalud, that I have Emssanar, that they already take care of me! It is not, is to verify on the internet, look for Sisbén categories, type your ID and if they are, they don’t need to come; but if they are not, they are the priority people for us to attend to”, said Claudia María Peláez Forte, director of Sisbén in Cali.

Bearing in mind that the deadline for those who are part of Sisbén to update their information and not lose their health benefits is until March 5Please note that not everyone must attend in person; It can also be done virtually.

In person:

You should consult the Sisbén office. Once identified you will be able to find the contact details of the office.

You can make a call to the phone number or by emailyou can validate the opening hours and what documents you will need.

In general, they usually ask for a ccopy of identity document the one of any utility bill.

Virtual:

Virtually, this process can take between 20 to 30 business days. But it is a good option for those people who cannot go directly to the office.

To do this process you must follow the following steps:

1. Enter the website https://portalciudadano.sisben.gov.co/

2. Register on the citizen portal or log in if you are already registered.

3. To register you must fill in your personal information.

4. Then click ‘Sign Up’.

5. Then you must make the confirmation in your email. Then, you can enter with your ID number and password to log in.

6. You need to scroll down to the bottom of the page and click ‘Make Request’.

7. In this new tab, you will go to the bottom of the page and click on ‘Modify and update personal data’.

8. Read all the information and click ‘Apply’.

9. A window will open in which you must authorize and select the box next to the text “I have read and agree” and then click on make request.

10. You will find 4 steps to modify the data, in each one you must fill out and verify the corresponding information.

11. In step 1 you must verify that all the information is correct and then click on next.

12. In step 2 you will find a list of each of the family members.

13. You can click on the ‘pencil’ according to the member of the family nucleus who wants to modify their data.

14. After clicking on the pencil, you will be able to modify the information of each person and to finish click on Next.

15. In step 3, digitize the data to be modified and finally, in step 4, the request will be finalized.

Sisbén will attend through the pico and cell system as follows:

The days Monday Wednesday and Friday odd ballots ending in: 1,3,5,7,9

The days Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday the ballots ending in even numbers will be attended: 2,4,6,8 y 0

