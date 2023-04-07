Every great adventure would be nothing without the mysterious map that shows the way to the goal – depending on the medium in which the whole thing takes place, this map can be found at the beginning of the book or in the action menu of the computer game. By the way, this applies to your customers as well as to every hero who saves a princess (and every heroine who saves a prince).

A so-called customer journey map visualizes the customer’s path whenever he interacts with your company and your brand, be it because he sees an advertisement or buys one of your products. Each purchase is just one stage on a longer journey, and mapping that journey helps analyze user behavior, understand pain points, and gain insight into potential friction when interacting with the brand. This in turn allows you or your business to optimize the customer experience and become more accessible.

As we know not only since “Lord of the Rings”, it is very dangerous to go it alone – but luckily draw.io provides you with everything you need to create your individual customer journey map in Confluence.

Preparation for the Customer Journey Map

Before you start designing, you should make a few preparations. Of course, you need to know the goal of your map: do you want to reflect the current customer experience or the one you want to offer in the future? You should also know your customers well – who are they, where are they traveling, what is important to them? To find out, you can analyze your website data, responses to ads, social media, etc. Try to understand how customers are interacting with your brand.

Another important step is the creation of buyer personas, i.e. “prototypical” customers. Depending on which products you offer, they are aimed at different groups of people who you address differently and whose needs you have to respond to individually.

Once you have all the information together, you can create the Customer Journey Map. And this is where our diagram tool draw.io comes into play!

How to design a customer journey map in draw.io

The way a customer journey map is presented is not strictly defined: anything is conceivable, from a simple matrix to a complex diagram with icons, brand colors and an appealing design. And above all: everything is possible with draw.io!

For our example, we’re going to create something visually pleasing, not just a simple grid. But let’s start from scratch – with a blank page in draw.io.

Step 1: Add your persona

Each customer journey map relates to a specific customer persona. Therefore, it makes sense to place the details of this persona at the top somewhere.

To do this, drag a rectangular shape from the menu on the left and adjust it to fit your card’s dimensions. This doesn’t have to be completely accurate – you can always customize your chart by moving and resizing the shape. In this box you can put the description of your persona. The color and outlines of the shapes can be changed using the menu on the right.

Next, you’ll add an icon that represents your persona. If you search for “person” or “user” in the left search bar, you’ll see several options. Already have an image for your persona? Then you can import it into draw.io by dragging and dropping the appropriate file onto the canvas. To add text, click on a shape and start typing, or double-click anywhere on the canvas to add a text box.

Step 2: Determine the most important stages of the customer journey

Next, you should create an axis that includes the key stages of the customer journey. In some maps, this axis is also at the top of the chart, above the persona. There are different names for the main phases – which one suits your business depends on the industry and the product or service you offer.

A classic model is AIDA (Attention, Interest, Desire, and Action). Some more modern models often include additional steps to capture the ecommerce user journey, including comparison, retention, and advocacy.

If you click on the arrows drop-down menu on the left, you will find several options for shapes that can be used to represent individual stages of the journey. It’s a good idea to use a separate color for each stage and label them – this helps viewers understand the map at a glance.

Step 3: Actions

In the course of the journey, there are various actions or actions that describe the path of the user in more detail. At the beginning there is usually the fact that the future customer has a problem or a pain point and is aware of it – e.g. B. through an ad by comparing different products, browsing reviews or even already purchasing a product through your online shop. When defining what steps your potential customers belonging to this persona will take, limit yourself to “typical” (not every specific case can be depicted). For our diagram, we’ll create some colored squares corresponding to each phase and add the actions/actions as bullet points.

Step 4: Personas represent living beings – thoughts and feelings

A customer’s actions are always shaped by positive or negative emotions. Purchasing decisions are often “gut decisions” and therefore less rational. Therefore, it is important that you also understand the emotions and thoughts that accompany your customers at every stage of their journey. This can be frustrating considering there is an unsolved issue. Confused or overwhelmed because there are many different options. Or finally satisfaction if your product has helped him.

One way to capture these emotions in a customer journey map is to use short phrases from the customer’s perspective, like, “What should I choose? I’m so confused.” In addition, draw.io offers many icons – from hearts to emojis – that you can use for visualization.

Step 5: Touch Points

Touchpoints are just that – the moments when customers come into direct contact with your brand and products. It doesn’t have to be physical—it can be your website, an ad, a storefront, an email, a blog article, or a link on another website. Most of the actions a customer takes are related to such a touch point – and the customer experience at and with this point directly affects the course (and thus the success!) of the customer journey.

In our diagram we have shown the points of contact with icons from the draw.io suite (you can of course also simply store them as text). If you enter search terms like “social media”, “website”, “email”, etc., you will be presented with a large selection of possible icons.

To get a view like the one shown here, you can do the following:

Open a Confluence page. Open draw.io (either a blank diagram or the whiteboard editor). Drag and drop your XML file into the free drawing area. If you want you can as Standard-Template save on computer.

Pimp the Customer Journey Map with draw.io and other elements

The elements shown above are the ones you will commonly find in customer journey maps. You might want to add a few other fields to better tailor the map to the specifics of your industry or business:

People and Environment: If the customer journey related to your business involves a lot of human-to-human interaction, e.g. B. a sales team, the staff in a restaurant, lecturers, etc., you could also define who accompanies the customer at which step.

Upcoming changes: One reason why you create a customer journey map is that you question or want to improve what already exists. So add a description of how you can optimize each action, touchpoint, or stage of the journey.

Line chart: You can visualize the ups and downs of a customer journey using a line chart – usually with a focus on customer satisfaction at each stage. Line diagrams can also be displayed with draw.io: Simply use the various line shapes and associated icons.

Make your customers’ journey a magical (or even unexpected) journey

Once your customer journey map is in place, it’s time to train your team to adapt your sales processes and focus on improving the customer experience all round. draw.io provides you with everything you need to set up your map directly in Confluence.

Start your own journey into the magical world of diagrams and test draw.io for Confluence and Jira now: Get yours on the Atlassian Marketplace free 30-day trial version!

Would you like to delve deeper into the world of draw.io? Then please follow us Social Media – here you can also find out how others use draw.io and pick up a few tips for your use cases. Or you visit our YouTube-Kanal – we have also provided many tutorials for you there.

And now: Happy diagramming!

