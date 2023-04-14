Thursday night, Junior drew 1-1 against Chicó at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium on date 13 of the Colombian League.

The shark team could keep the three points when at minute 90+7 the referee Luis Matorel sanctioned a penalty in favor of the local. However, the striker Luis “Chino” Sandoval He wasted the collection with a shot that went over goalkeeper Rogeiro Caicedo’s goal.

Criticism against the young player they did not wait, especially when 15 minutes before, the VenezuelanLuis ‘Cariaco’ Gonzalez, He had masterfully collected another penalty that turned into 1-1.

One of the benchmarks and ex-scorer of the Barranquillero team, the Cesarean Martin Arzuaga, He could not stand it and, on his social network Twitter, he expressed himself: “Penalties are taken with soul and coherence. Who came from charging and putting it in? I don’t give it when I’m assigned.”

‘El Toro’ de Becerril wrote the message accompanied by a video where a similar situation is observed in a match between Junior and Chicó, who was also 1-1, and was Cesar’s striker who unbalanced the actions.

On that occasion, Arzuaga He hit him hard and in the middle, defeating the goalkeeper Breiner Castillo who saved for the Boyacá team at that time.

Penalties are charged with soul and coherence. Who came to charge and put it in?

I don’t give it when I’m assigned 👌🏻 https://t.co/ZiUpzzsvnE — Martin ‘Torito’ Arzuaga (@arzuagatoro24) April 14, 2023

Junior is 13th in the League with 15 points two from eighth, Alianza Petrolera.