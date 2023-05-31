this is land titling

Up to 10 years of waiting, at least 10 peasants in the department of Huila waited, in order to receive the official documentation that certifies them as owners of their land and that they finally achieved it. According to the ANT, a new process will take place next week in the municipality of Pitalito. Do not fall into supposed streamlining processes by third parties, the so-called official.

Patience and perseverance, those are the words that could define the actions that several peasants from Huila have had to take to obtain official titles for their properties in rural areas of the department.

According to Héctor González from the village of El Cisne Alto in the municipality of Santa María, who came to Neiva to obtain his title, his process began in 2013 and ended precisely in 2023.

“In 2013 I requested the titling of my land. I heard that there was the possibility for one to manage, to have the titles recognized, because this was a wasteland, where taxes were not paid and nothing was known, it was only acquired through an inheritance from the paternal family but You did not have any legal power”, Héctor established in the first place.

Who also explained that his family currently resides in said place, however they did not have the peace of mind to be the official owners of their roof.

“We didn’t have any title, or anything, just the word. I dedicate myself to the cultivation of coffee and bananas, and with the information that we received, we made the decision to come to the Banco Agrario building to find out how the titling and recognition was going, ”he added.

However, in the time of waiting and delivery of information, González indicated that he believed the word of a third party, who was supposedly going to help him speed up the process that is carried out at the national level before the National Land Agency.

From different municipalities of Huila, the beneficiaries received the title that certifies them as owners of their properties.

Stacks with the scammers

“There are people excited, because during the process, a person told us that he processed us to be able to stop the title, but at the end of the case, he took some money from us but well, that was lost. When we already saw that it was like a hoax, then we decided to stay still and continue waiting to see if their happy ending would come out of that, which was to be recognized and have a title.

To which he adds that he recommends that people “get good advice and go directly to the officials who are responsible for the land titling, so that they do not allow themselves to be exploited or take money from people who want to seek the favor of farmers. I tell them to look for the right people, that there is trust in them, in them you can get the degree and they are not asking or requesting money, or for the topography visit or the documentation, there are some filters that must be met , Yeah”.

Regarding the issue, Jesús Horacio Lozada González, Coordinator of the Territorial Management Unit of the National Land Agency, also reiterated that the entity has known cases where lawyers are requesting money from peasants.

“There is the case of a person, where a lawyer from his municipality had taken eight million pesos from him to make the request for ownership and practically took the money from him because he did nothing to him. So the call is for people to reach the institutions.

We are located here in the department of Huila on the 14th floor of the Banco Agrario building. Soon we will be in the building 8 – 34, but in due time we will be informing you. For now, they can arrive here and we will assist them and give them the pertinent information so that they do not fall into the hands of scammers who take away their money,” he said.

Héctor González from the village of El Cisne Alto in Santa María, arrived in Neiva to obtain his title together with his family, after his process began in 2013.

The benefits

A wait that González assures, was worth it, “because this is very important to us, it feels a great satisfaction and joy for everyone to have that title. You already feel like a real owner, you no longer have any doubts or concerns about what you own. Now at least one, after obtaining the property title, can obtain subsidies from the State to improve the house, for loans, to work in the fields and produce more.

So you already have that relief, because if you go to an entity like Banco Agrario, well, they already lend you at lower interest and thus be able to produce better. Mine is little, but it’s a blessing to have that, according to when the surveyor went, he said it was 5,300 meters. So, it is a joy to already have that degree, thank God, ”he pointed out.

Entire families, mainly those who live in rural areas, and who for generations had no more than words, already have their titles.

new deliveries

Lozada González, Coordinator of the Territorial Management Unit, added that in the first place they are “very pleased to be able to deliver it after a long time, let’s talk about more than 10 years of requests to formalize their properties to peasants from different areas of the department.”

This delivery focused on the inhabitants of the northwestern zone, that is, in municipalities such as La Plata, Iquira, Santa María and Neiva.

“The objective after having already declared the property as such and certifying its property, the beneficiaries can do many things such as sell their land, make their credits, receive aid from the State. Those are the guarantees that being the owner has.

Finally, he announced that 10 titles would be delivered, exactly on June 9. “We plan to travel to Pitalito to deliver other titles, this time, focused on the municipalities of Saladoblanco, San Agustín and Isnos,” he established.

Additionally, it was established that more than 37,105 agrarian processes will be resolved by the National Land Agency, in compliance with judgment SU-288 of the Constitutional Court, which ratified the Agency’s competence in the delimitation, recovery and adjudication of vacant lots in Colombia.

95% of these agrarian processes (35,337) correspond to cases of clarification of ownership in which the ANT, the other agrarian processes comprise 862 cases of recovering vacant lots that have been improperly occupied, 488 cases of extinction of domain over properties that do not comply with the social function of the land and 418 demarcation cases in which the entity must delimit private land from public land.