News

by admin
Bhopal: 20. March
(SaharNews.com / Social Media Desk)

Jhirnya, Kakoda and its surrounding areas of Khargone have also caused huge loss to the farmers due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm today. pic.twitter.com/JsPVaB9hKv

— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) March 19, 2023

This is Dindori in Madhya Pradesh, due to hailstorm crops have been damaged in many villages… the pictures show the frame of Kashmir but the situation is not like this pic.twitter.com/rWN8uOYE5z

— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) March 19, 2023

