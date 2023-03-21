This is neither Kashmir nor Shimla! This scene is from Madhya Pradesh

Many places were covered with snow after heavy hailstorm

Bhopal: 20. March

Jhirnya, Kakoda and its surrounding areas of Khargone have also caused huge loss to the farmers due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm today. pic.twitter.com/JsPVaB9hKv — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) March 19, 2023

This is Dindori in Madhya Pradesh, due to hailstorm crops have been damaged in many villages… the pictures show the frame of Kashmir but the situation is not like this pic.twitter.com/rWN8uOYE5z — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) March 19, 2023

