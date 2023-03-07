The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned the broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches and statements. According to the statement, the statement and conversation of former Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be recorded or live on the channels. PEMRA imposed the ban under Section 27 of the Prohibition Ordinance. It has been said in the notification that Imran Khan is constantly making baseless allegations against state institutions, his speeches will not be played live or recorded. According to the PEMRA notification, Imran Khan is spreading hatred against the state institutions and officers through inflammatory statements, he is making baseless accusations and hateful speech against the institutions, his speech may worsen the law and order situation. Former Prime Minister If Imran Khan’s ban on television was limited to broadcasting live speeches and statements, it would have been because it is difficult to delete something suddenly said in a live conversation, while a recorded speech can be edited and played. If the ban was inevitable, the ban on live telecast would have been imposed and the recorded speech would have been broadcast in accordance with the policy. have been showing the address live, including those channels whose policy does not include the support of Imran Khan, but since the number of listeners to his address is sufficient, they compromise on the interest of their viewers and the right to information. As a result of the ban, they were not ready to do so The rights of the viewers of the channels will be lost. A serious and careful editorial policy is the need and responsibility of the channels, but unfortunately, due to the race to be ahead of the electronic media, there is a practice of airing such content which is not suitable if t If V channels had kept their editorial policy clear and serious and avoided broadcasting everything that was said, politicians would not have been exposed like this and the viewers would not have seen the painful content and the real purpose of communication would not have been seen. As the electronic media was involved in negative issues due to the rush of breaking news and the desire to create more viewers, it was natural that the result would eventually come out in the form of bans. lost and the value of the screen was not maintained, which should have been. The signs of throwing someone’s turban from the eyebrows and sometimes an e The way the process of blacklisting K has been an accomplice to anyone else, it has also destroyed the value of Pemra itself and journalism has also suffered under the torture and mold in which former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif fit yesterday. Today, it is Imran Khan’s turn and who else will come next, this should not be the case, but according to the rules and regulations, broadcasting is permitted and against the rules by making accusations and hypocrisy practically prohibited. Violation notices should be taken. Which politician’s star is on the rise or he is suffering from rotation days. Pemra should not be interested in this. There should be a decision regarding this politician. All politicians, including Imran Khan, and participants and hosts of talk shows should adhere to the order that objectivity should be maintained and that no objectionable matter should be broadcasted directly, nor any word or phrase should be broadcasted that is inappropriate. Everyone should get a chance with the limits and restrictions and there should not be restriction and ban on expression of opinion. If the responsibility of responsible journalism and monitoring of editorial policy is fulfilled then there will be no need to impose ban on anyone.