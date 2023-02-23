«This is NOW» is the claim of the new communication campaign of the Sky streaming service [qui tutte le offerte in corso], from today on air on the main Italian TVs and on digital platforms. In a world where content is increasingly fragmented between different streaming services, NOW delivers a very rich offerwith all Sky Sport live, live coverage of Sky-branded linear channels and a wide range of titles on demand – including the most awaited TV series, unmissable shows and great Italian and international cinema. A varied and immediately accessible catalogue, to be viewed when and where you want, with the freedom to choose between two different passes according to your tastes.

At the center of the 30” spot is the extensive programming of NOW, starting from great cinema with movies like the biopic Elvis about the 8-time Academy Award®-nominated king of rock’n’roll, Top Gun: Maverickwith the return of Tom Cruise to the historic franchise and Jurassic World – Domination, the last chapter of the saga. Space also at TV series that everyone is talking aboutincluding the very popular The Last of Us, it prequel to Game of thrones House of The Dragonthe two seasons of the HBO series The White LotusWithout to forget And Just Like Thatrevival of the iconic series Sex and the City.

Pillars of the NOW offer are also the very popular Show Sky Original among which Masterchef Italywith its twelfth edition currently underway, the new adventure of Beijing Expresswhich will visit India, Malaysian Borneo and Cambodia this year, and the new on-the-road trip by Those Good Girlswith Mara Maionchi, Sandra Milo and Marisa Laurito.

Exceptional offer Sport live available on NOW with the imminent return of the motor season with all the Formula 1™ e MotoGP®, the restart of the European cups – UEFA Champions Leaguewith 121 of 137 games per season, UEFA Europa League e UEFA Europa Conference League – with 7 Italian teams on the field, the Serie A TIM with 3 matches a day and the whole BKT seriesthe tennis show with the ATP Masters 1000 and the tournament of Wimbledonand again basketball with NBA ed Euroleaguerugby with the Six Nationsgolf with the Ryder Cup and much more, all told with the quality of commentary from the Sky Sports team.

On NOW the International TV Series, the Shows that everyone talks about,

the most awaited films and all Sky Sport in live streaming.

Click here and discover all the active offers

NOW is available through a really simple and flexible commercial offer with two choices: the Pass Cinema+Entertainment and the Pass Sport, also available separately and at an advantageous price for those who choose to subscribe for several months. The two Passes allow immediate access to Sky’s live and on-demand content in HD, including the main linear channels of the Sky offer including Sky TG24, Sky Sport 24, Sky Atlantic, Sky Uno and Sky Arte. NOW also offers a large selection of programs for children and teenagers with dedicated channels such as Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Nickelodeon.

“What makes NOW unique is the quality of its offer which is aimed at fans of sports events and lovers of TV series and international cinema. With its mix of live and on-demand content, NOW offers its subscribers an unmatched offering. All this allows us to be the choice of an increasing number of customers, especially among the younger ones who appreciate the unique HBO series, the Sky Originals and the major live sporting events of Sky Sport” comment Lorenzo Foglia, Managing Director of NOW.

The contents of NOW can be accessed through theapp NOW on SMART TVs, on Amazon’s FIRE TV stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast TV, Vodafone TV, Game Console, as well as on Smartphones, Tablets and PCs.

The new communication campaign, created by Sky Creative Agencyand characterized by a strong digital planning, also with impactful and innovative formats, starts today and will be on air on social media, TV and digital.