Chancellor Olaf Scholz ( SPD ) is called upon to win the countries Brazil, China, India and Indonesia for mediation together with France. But Germany and France do not have enough weight and influence for this, according to Münkler. China and India are benefiting from the situation because they can buy cheaply from Russia. It is questionable what interest the “ have to do with the fact that Europe becomes alienated again “.

The call was initiated, among others, by Peter Brandt, a son of former Chancellor Willy Brandt (SPD). He defends the call: “ The appeal is not a call for Ukraine to lay down its arms. And it’s not a call to Western countries to stop supplying arms to Ukraine. ”

The political scientist Herfried Münkler criticized the WDR contradictions in the paper. On the one hand, international law should be protected, on the other hand, an agreement should be reached with Russia. “ How this is to be done is not said “, so Münkler.

Peter Brandt sees it differently, the signatories are concerned with world peace and an impending escalation. “ We believe it is necessary for countries that are not directly involved to attempt to resolve the conflict “, said Brandt.

