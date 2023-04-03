Home News “This is political romance” – Discussion about Peter Brandt’s appeal for peace – News
News

“This is political romance” – Discussion about Peter Brandt’s appeal for peace – News

by admin
“This is political romance” – Discussion about Peter Brandt’s appeal for peace – News

Expert rejects ideas

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is called upon to win the countries Brazil, China, India and Indonesia for mediation together with France. But Germany and France do not have enough weight and influence for this, according to Münkler. China and India are benefiting from the situation because they can buy cheaply from Russia. It is questionable what interest the “have to do with the fact that Europe becomes alienated again“.

The call was initiated, among others, by Peter Brandt, a son of former Chancellor Willy Brandt (SPD). He defends the call: “The appeal is not a call for Ukraine to lay down its arms. And it’s not a call to Western countries to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.

“How this is supposed to work is not said.”

The political scientist Herfried Münkler criticized the WDR contradictions in the paper. On the one hand, international law should be protected, on the other hand, an agreement should be reached with Russia. “How this is to be done is not said“, so Münkler.

Peter Brandt sees it differently, the signatories are concerned with world peace and an impending escalation. “We believe it is necessary for countries that are not directly involved to attempt to resolve the conflict“, said Brandt.

Brandt also signed “Manifesto for Peace”

“It’s taking sides with the status quo”, says Münkler. A clear call for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine is missing. Since at the same time there is no demand for a stop in the delivery of weapons, be it “a somewhat softened paperFor example in comparison to the “Manifesto for Peace” by Alice Schwarzer and Sahra Wagenknecht, which Brandt also signed.

You may also like

The 9th China (Hebi) Cherry Blossom Culture Festival...

Roof truss fire in Apen: several houses evacuated...

He is already the club record holder at...

BEAUTIFUL REFLECTION

TechTicker: New Piega smart speakers, Yamaha Bluetooth boxes,...

Palm Sunday: know the meaning behind the palm...

Activity of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano continues...

The construction of Xiong’an New District is steadily...

They arrest the person responsible for burning an...

What do the indigenous people confined to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy