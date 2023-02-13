Home News This is Rosa Elena, the mother of Ana del Castillo
This is Rosa Elena, the mother of Ana del Castillo

A photograph of Ana del Castillo with her mother, Rosa Elena Jiménez, became known through Instagram. In the tender image you can see the two women very happy.

Ana, who is wearing a leopard print outfit, is hugging and kissing her parent’s cheek, and she is smiling at the camera. Rosa Elena has stood out for being an educator and psychologist, especially in the city of Valledupar.

THE HARD PAST OF THE TWO

In 2021 it became known that when the artist was 15 years old she had to leave the house, after she leaned towards music and her mother disagreed.

“It was a complicated situation at school, my mother came with the separation, it affected her too much and she didn’t want to know anything, she told me: ‘If you are going to study and sing, I prefer that you leave.’ She did not accept that I stay, but at home we were going through a difficult situation, there was no money, school things, and well…”, the artist recounted on a television program.

Later he said that he went to Bogotá and there he had to sleep on the street, however, this city gave him the opportunity to be a showgirl.

