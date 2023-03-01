The Mobility Secretary Santa Marta Ernesto Castro, denied an alleged change in the spike and plate for vehicles private y taxis in the city.

The official stated that the measure has not changed and invited the public to ignore the chains unofficial ones that circulate through social networks. Castro had to make the clarification due to an image that began to be shared massively on WhatsApp and that generated confusion.

Currently, the peak and plate that governs the city for individuals is the following:

Monday: plates ending in 2, 3.

mars: 4, 5.

Wednesday: 6, 7.

Thursday: 8, 9.

Friday: 0, 1.

Peak and plate for taxis:

