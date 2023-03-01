Home News This is the bill and plate for individuals and taxis in Santa Marta for March
News

This is the bill and plate for individuals and taxis in Santa Marta for March

by admin
This is the bill and plate for individuals and taxis in Santa Marta for March

The Mobility Secretary Santa MartaErnesto Castro, denied an alleged change in the spike and plate for vehicles private y taxis in the city.

The official stated that the measure has not changed and invited the public to ignore the chains unofficial ones that circulate through social networks. Castro had to make the clarification due to an image that began to be shared massively on WhatsApp and that generated confusion.

Currently, the peak and plate that governs the city for individuals is the following:

Monday: plates ending in 2, 3.

mars: 4, 5.

Wednesday: 6, 7.

Thursday: 8, 9.

Friday: 0, 1.

Peak and plate for taxis:

It might interest you: Watch out! On January 16 the ‘pico y placa’ returns for taxis in Santa Marta

See also  German-language media: Politicians must boycott athletes should participate | Media Watch China | DW

You may also like

“Our commitment to ensure safety on mountain roads....

In Casanare there are also patients with Orphan...

Municipality of Naples – Recycling WEEE is a...

Marbelle’s daughter was encouraged to dance to the...

Beijing Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Sales Online

Service design and recruitment in the PA: a...

“We invested more than $136,000 million in social...

Cybersecurity, I-Com: triples the university training offer

Has face-to-face work recovered in Colombia?

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy