This is the cabinet appointed by the new mayor Popayán – news

Juan Carlos Muñoz Bravo said that the new officials are capable professionals, with a track record and that their commitment is to the people of Payanes.

The incoming mayor of Popayán, Juan Carlos Muñoz Bravo, appointed 16 members of his cabinet, made up of office secretaries and office heads, to begin the new Municipal Administration. Muñoz Bravo affirmed that the new officials were selected for their professional capacity, their career and their commitment to the people of Payanes. “We have a cabinet of proven, capable people, with a high participation of talented women who are committed to social development. We want citizens to feel that this administration is serious and that those elected are the ones they expected to strengthen the governance of this municipality. We immediately began working to recover Popayán,” he indicated. For his part, the Secretary of the Mayor’s Office, Carlos Horacio Gómez Quintero, representing those in office, ratified the commitment of each of the members of the cabinet to work under the precepts of discipline, dedication, simplicity and loyalty. He highlighted the human and professional qualities of each member and highlighted the need to work to regain trust and take the municipality towards the path of progress. The gabinet

Carlos Horacio Gómez Quintero, Secretary of the Mayor’s Office.

Edwin Heiver Muñoz Vásquez, Secretary General.

Juliana Isabel Sarmiento Castillo, Secretary of the Treasury

Consuelo Amparo Chantre Hoyos, Secretary of Government

Edwin Richard Meneses Torres, Secretary of Infrastructure

María Liliana Vargas Guzmán, Secretary of Transit and Transportation

Gerardo Ernesto Zúñiga Campo, Secretary of Health

Yasmín Hurtado Ordóñez, Secretary of Planning

Robinson Felipe Acosta Ortega, Secretary of Education.

Adriana Campo, Secretary of Agro-Environmental Development and Economic Development.

Guillermo Alberto Marmolejo Flor, Secretary of Sports, Recreation, Physical Activity and Use of Free Time.

Alba Nelly Alzate Atehortua, Secretary of Women.

Heidee Mariela Becerra Gómez, Secretary of Culture and Tourism.

Ana Patricia Prado Ojeda, head of the Legal Advisory Office.

Jair Hernán Flórez Orozco, head of the Risk Management Office.

Ariadne Villota Ospina, head of the Press Advisory Office.