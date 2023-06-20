This is the chess game for new presidencies of the Senate and House

Moved for presidency of the Senate

The position in the second legislature corresponds to the Green Alliance Party, where there have been three aspirations for weeks: Angélica Lozano, Inti Asprilla and Iván Name.

For the choice of the name that the community will postulate on July 20, it was proposed that the applicants reach a consensus on who would present themselves. However, this did not prosper because Lozano, neither Asprilla nor Name want to get off that purpose.

Then the choice was left in the hands of the bench, which will meet in days prior to the installation of the second legislature, which as is known will be on July 20.

The Verde-Centro Esperanza coalition is part of the pro-government bloc that supports the government’s policies. However, it has two sectors: one closer to Petrism and another more independent.

Senator Lozano is part of this last wing, and as such has been critical on some occasions for actions by the Government and various bills of the Casa de Nariño.

While Inti Asprilla is very close to President Petro and unconditional with the Government.

So these two sectors divide their support on the name that the Green Alliance will postulate for the presidency of the second legislature between Lozano and Asprilla.

On the other hand, there is the aspiration of Senator Name, who presents himself as an intermediate formula and seeks to gather support in both currents.

However, it is unlikely that the Petrista sector will support Name, given the case that the bench opts for an intermediate formula.

As things look, the favorites to occupy the presidency of the Senate in the next legislature would be Lozano and Inti Asprilla.

In the case of Asprilla, the fact that he is seen to be very radical in favor of the government could weigh against him, which has put him in several confrontations with the opposition bench and even with members of his community. As happened in the past with Jonathan Ferney Pulido, the first in favor and the other against the reform that legalizes the use of marijuana in adults.

Names for first and second vice presidency of the Senate

In the next legislature, the first vice-presidency of the Senate of the Republic corresponds to the coalition of the Historical Pact, according to the agreements that the majority parties agreed to at the beginning of this Congress.

The names of Martha Isabel Peralta Epieyu, Aída Yolanda Avella Esquivel, Clara López Obregón and Wilson Arias are ringing for the position.

For the coalition of the Historical Pact, it is key to maintain the presidency and the first vice-presidency of the plenary of the Senate of the Republic in the next legislature, taking into account that the process of the great reforms presented by the national government continues, there is talk of health, work and pension.

President Gustavo Petro also announced that in the second half of this year the national government will file the reform of education law 30, the project on small-scale mining and public services; as well as the project that adjusts the law of victims.

In this sense, although the Petrista sector of the Historical Pact has peace of mind because the new presidency of the Senate of the Republic is still in the hands of the coalition, now with the Green Alliance, it is clear that they would prefer that the position be occupied by Inti Asprilla because he It’s closer.

Since this is not guaranteed, since, as stated, Angélica Lozano is also a favourite, the Historic Pact would require having an experienced parliamentarian in the first vice presidency with the ability to make their voice heard.

Under this consideration, the strongest card would be Clara López Obregón, who presides in this first legislature the Third Commission of the Senate, where projects of the caliber of tax reform, the National Development Plan, the General Budget of the Nation and the budget addition presented by the Executive, among others.

As for the second vice presidency in the plenary session of the Senate, it corresponds to the opposition, in this case to Cambio Radical.

They have sounded to occupy that position David Luna, Antonio Luis Zabaraín Guevara and Carlos Fernando Motoa.

Cambio Radical will define in the next bench the name that will be presented for consideration for this second vice presidency.

The pulse for the presidency of the Chamber

The presidency of the House of Representatives in the next legislature falls to the Liberal Party, for which they announced their aspiration Carlos Adolfo Ardila Espinosa, representative for Putumayo; Julián Peinado Ramírez, representative for the department of Antioquia; and Álvaro Henry Monedero Rivera, representative for Valle del Cauca.

In the same way, there is the name of the representative for the department of Córdoba, Andrés David Calle Aguas, who seemed the favorite when several months ago they began to talk about who would occupy the presidency of the Chamber for the liberals in the second legislature, given that the politician from the North Coast was very close to the presidential campaign of Gustavo Petro in 2022.

However, the development of the relationship full of ups and downs between the Liberal Party and the national government, especially in recent months due to the objections of the community to the social reforms, would have been decisive for the name of Calle, apparently, to lose strength on the bench, particularly in the independent sector, which has gained strength after President Petro announced last April that he had broken the coalition with the Liberals because of his opposition to the health project.

That more independent sector of the Liberal Party in the Chamber views Calle with suspicion because it finds him very close to the Government.

It is striking that at this difficult moment in which a liberal sector is asking the Party to remain in the coalition and another to declare itself independent from the Government, Calle toned down his aspiration, indeed it could be said that he silenced him because he did not speak about the issue again .

However, sources told this newspaper that it should not be ruled out that in the end Calle “resurrects” his aspiration, knowing that he has the support of the Government and the sector of Party representatives closest to the ruling party, which is numerous in the bench.

Ultimately, the choice of the name that will apply for the presidency of the Chamber will be in charge of the bench, in a meeting that was known to be called shortly before July 20.

Bid for vice presidencies of the Chamber

The first vice presidency of the House of Representatives in the next legislature corresponds to the Green Alliance, while the second vice presidency is contemplated for the Democratic Center Party.

In the Green Alliance Party, the names of Juan Camilo Londoño Barrera, representative for Antioquia; Luvi Katherine Miranda Peña and Catherine Juvinao Clavijo, both representing Bogotá; and Duvalier Sánchez Arango, representative for Valle del Cauca.

It should be noted that the Green Alliance Party occupies the presidency of the Chamber in the current legislature with the representative for Bogotá, Olga Lucía Velásquez.

It is one more opportunity to exercise representation positions for the Green Alliance in the next legislature, where it will be the protagonist because, as mentioned, it will also preside over the plenary session of the Senate of the Republic.

Regarding the names to occupy the first vice-presidency of the Chamber, Duvalier Sánchez is sounding with force, who has been the protagonist in the discussion in the First Commission of reforms for the creation of the agrarian and rural jurisdiction, as well as the one that elevates to rank constitutional rights of peasants.

It could be said that Sánchez presents more support in his aspiration to reach the first vice presidency of this corporation from the wing of the greens closest to the Government.

Meanwhile, Katherine Miranda and Catherine Juvinao would have the support of the sector of the greens in the Chamber, more independent of the National Government.

Regarding the second vice presidency in the Democratic Center, there is talk of the aspirations of Hernán Darío Cadavid Márquez, representative for Antioquia; Andrés Eduardo Forero Molina, representative for Bogotá; Juan Felipe Corzo Álvarez, representative for Norte de Santander; and Christian Munir Garcés Aljure, representative for Valle del Cauca.

It has been known that he has favoritism, being the card that the Democratic Center Party bench will choose to run for the second vice-presidency of the House, representative Andrés Forero, who has stood out in the Seventh Commission defending the contrary position of the community to health and labor reforms.

