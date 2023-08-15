This is the cost of the deal to include Raja for Mahdi Mubarak

Hespress Sports Photo: Al Ain Sports Club page – Hopes for EidTuesday 15 August 2023 – 14:22

“Hesport”, from private sources within the Al-Rajaa Football Club, reached the details of the expected deal to include player Mahdi Mubarak, from the Emirati club Al-Ain, on loan, for one season, which is supposed to cost the management of the “green” club 100 thousand dollars.

And the same sources indicated, in statements to the newspaper, that the Raja Athletic Administration succeeded in including Mubarak’s loan contract with an eligibility to purchase clause, provided that it is activated smoothly if the player presents satisfactory levels with the “green” team.

And the sources of “Hesport” had revealed, earlier, that there was a final agreement with the management of the Emirati Al Ain Club to borrow Moroccan Mahdi Mubarak, who was a target for Raja two seasons ago, as the club had previously submitted an offer worth 300 million centimeters to assign the player; However, the Al-Fateh Sports Administration decided, at that time, to release him to a team outside the Moroccan League.

The same sources indicated that Raja decided on the identity of the next striker, which the team searched for a lot in order to strengthen the front line, especially with the departure of Hamza Khaba and Sofiane Benjdaida.

She added that the management of the “Al-Akhdar” club is currently supervising the administrative procedures for the player’s joining Morocco, after reaching a final agreement to include him.

Raja Athletic Al Ain Emirati Mahdi Mubarak

