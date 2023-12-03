This is the criminal family of Elsa Félix Beltrán, the wife of one of Los Chapitos

The wives and partners of Los Chapitos have been by their side throughout their criminal career, according to recent reports. Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, who is the second in command of the Sinaloa Cartel faction headed by his siblings, is married to Elsa Félix Beltrán. Elsa is part of the powerful Félix family, and her father was a powerful figure within the Sinaloa Cartel until his capture in 2011.

Jesús Alfredo’s father-in-law, Víctor Manuel Félix Félix, known as “El Señor” or “El 69,” served as a link between the Sinaloa Cartel and Central American organizations for the trafficking of cocaine to the states of Jalisco and Guerrero. He was extradited to the United States and later deported to Mexico to face national justice.

Elsa’s brothers have also been involved in criminal activities associated with the Sinaloa Cartel. One of her brothers, Víctor Manuel, also known as “El Vic,” participated in money laundering activities for the organization. Another brother, Jesús Raúl Beltrán León, was captured by the Secretary of the Navy in 2014 for his involvement in trafficking drugs across the US-Mexico border.

Despite their involvement in criminal activities, the associates and family members of Los Chapitos have remained loyal, even in the face of capture and prosecution. Elsa’s brother, Félix Beltrán, claimed to have been tortured by law enforcement to reveal the location of Los Chapitos, but ultimately did not cooperate and received a 28-year prison sentence.

The loyalty and involvement of their partners and family members highlight the extent of the influence and control that Los Chapitos have within the Sinaloa Cartel. These relationships also shed light on the intricate and interconnected nature of the criminal activities associated with the organization.