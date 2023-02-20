The Ministry of Finance reminds taxpayers that next February 24 is the deadline to declare and pay the Industry and Commerce Tax, ICA, of the common regime, bimester 6, corresponding to the 2022 term.

In this way, the entity indicates that a fast and safe way to pay this tax is by entering the 👉 Virtual Office on the website oficinavirtual.shd.gov.co/OficinaVirtual/login.html, which allows you to do the process online and payment through the PSE payment option or with checking account debit cards or savings account debit cards.

In the following trill, the Ministry of Finance expands the details on the expiration of the declaration and payment of the ICA tax: