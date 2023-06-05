This is the inside of Andrea Tovar’s luxurious house

What does Andrea Tovar’s mansion look like inside?

In her official Instagram account where she collects more than a million followers, the Chocuana shared a videoin which she shows a dress from the well-known designer brand Alberto Barraza Trujillo.

It should be remembered that this was one of the designs that the Colombian model used during her catwalk to obtain the title of Miss Universe 2016.

The video shows how the former beauty queen looks incredible with the authentic design of her dress fixing her home. The tour begins in the living room of her house, where Andrea Tovar is seen inhaling a luxurious white leatherette armchair, in the background are two giant windows that allow all of nature to be seen.

In addition, in the video you can see the innovative decorations that give it a style typical of the former Colombian queen, elegant paintings, accessories such as simple mirrors, stunning rugs and chandeliers are some of the exclusive designs seen in the mansion of the famous model.

Internet users did not wait, and they began to invade social networks with opinions such as; “Spectacular dress”, “What is the secret to looking so divine after having children”, “Always being such a top”, are some of the comments that are read in the publication.

Without a doubt, the Colombian model continues to make her followers fall in love with her magnificent photographs, and their innovative outfits. Using her social network as a trunk of beautiful memories. Andrea Tovar, continues to dazzle the Colombian screen, and it is expected that her path on the catwalk and in the business world continue to give him the recognition he has given him to this day.