This is the last date to pay the 2023 property tax in Medellín

This is the last date to pay the 2023 property tax in Medellín

If you are the owner of a property in Medellín, remember that next Wednesday, December 27, is the last deadline for the payment with surcharge of the fourth quarter of the property tax.

Until November, the collection goal has been met by 99.79%, that is, $863,908 million of the budget defined for 2023 in the property tax, which is $865,764 million.

Using the Pay Easy button, in the Medellín Tax strip found on the website www.medellin.gov.co, you can comply with this obligation; In addition, downloading the HaciendaMed application to your cell phone; or in the authorized banking entities that are referenced on the invoice.

