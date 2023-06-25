This is the luxurious collection of cars that ‘Epa Colombia’ has

Daneidy Barrera rose to fame at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, with the viral video ‘Epa Colombia’.

Daneidy Barrera has a keratin and hair products company that has catapulted her financially.

On her Instagram account, the content creator shared a video about a common day in her life: “Good morning, friend. I woke up spectacular, with all the energy, friend look at my four cars, she introduced them to you. It is a spectacular Audi, it runs a lot, and not to mention this Mercedes Benz, not even Maluma will understand it when they see my cars.

One of the cars is a green Audi; the other is an aquamarine Mercedes Benz that can cost approximately more than 700 million pesos.

He also showed off his two Land Rover brand trucks in bright shades of purple and black, which is considered one of the most expensive cars on the market.

The first car that Epa Colombia showed was an Audi TT RS Coupé that it painted green and whose price, depending on the model, ranges between 157 and 200 million Colombian pesos.

Subsequently, Daneidy Barrera Rojas (given name) showed off a SU GLE truck from Mercedez Benz, which also has a rather striking color: cyan.

In relation to the value of this car, at the time of its purchase in April 2022, Daneidy could have paid a figure close to 600 million pesos. To this must be added the expenses derived from the customizations that you have made, since you have not only changed its color on multiple occasions, but you have also requested the installation of internal lights.