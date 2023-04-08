Some of the recent productions of the RCN and Caracol channels have been recorded in a luxurious house that is located in Bogotá, the construction company that is in charge of the property revealed some details where several scenes of novels like ‘Analía’s revenge’ and ‘The law of the heart’.

The luxurious house is located on Carrera 7th with Calle 237, where the property is offered either for rent or for sale, however, the high cost of the property makes it within the reach of a few.

Also read: What happened to the cast of Mujeres a la plancha?

As revealed by Dluxe Real Estate, a Colombian real estate portal, this would be one of the best mansions that it has on its list as available in an area where the property It reaches 3,000 square meters and 1,200 meters built.

Through a video posted on Instagram, the real estate agency promoted the property, stating that it has “elegant and sophisticated environments that blend with the natural environment.”

The house has a sale value of 5,900 million pesos and its value to take it for rent is 19 million pesos. This is related to the highly valued sector in the capital of the country where the property is located.

The amenities of the place increase the value of the property, such as spaces inside and outside the house with ample luxuries in the kitchen, covered BBQ area and garden surrounded by a natural environment in this sector of the city.