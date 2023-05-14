This is the luxurious mansion of Kevin Thobias in Medellín

For several weeks the name of Kevin Thobias It has become relevant in social networks where several of its luxurious goods have gone viral, among which a Bugatti, which is valued at $15.9 billion dollars and a property located in El Poblado.

The 29-year-old American who has apparently made a fortune thanks to his cryptocurrency businesses decided to open the doors of his mansion to take a tour and kill the curiosity of more than one of his followers.

It was an influencer who was in charge of making the request to the foreigner who allowed him to enter his privacy and show the place where he lived:

“Here we have a big living room, here Kevin can have his parties”, The man began by going through the first part of the house in which he also highlighted the businessman’s taste for art and cars.

Although the house has a very spacious kitchen, Kevin mentioned that he never used it and that in general he did not like to cook despite the fact that the place had a five-burner stove, a refrigerator with various drinks and products, and even a wine cellar. .

In the same way, the interviewer took the opportunity to ask this character who has become very popular a few questions. One of them was how long ago he had moved to Medellín to which he replied that he had been a little over two years ago and that he liked him more than Miami.

In addition, Thobias said that although he also liked other cities in the country such as Bogotá, Cartagena or Cali, he preferred Medellín.

The man also had a piece of art consisting of an AK 47 weapon with the Bitcoin logo on it.

As expected, the house had a huge main room with great views that were enjoyed thanks to an external terrace with a Jacuzzi for six people and a closet just as spacious as the room itself.

Finally, the house also had its own gym, something important for this young man who enjoys working out, and an office from which to monitor his investments.