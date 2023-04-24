Home » This is the maximum age that dogs grow
This is the maximum age that dogs grow

This is the maximum age that dogs grow

The development of a dog can vary according to breed, sex and physical characteristics. At Red Zoocial, Camilo Arévalo, a canine consultant and expert in canine behavior management, determines physical and mental maturity. Some pet owners are hesitant to adopt certain breeds because their large size can wreak havoc in a small home.

So before you adopt a dog, you’ll want to know exactly how big it will grow. There are different degrees of maturity. For one, there is puberty, which occurs when a dog matures and appears in size. Small dogs usually reach sexual maturity at 3 months, and medium or large dogs at 6 months.

On the other hand, different breeds and sexes of animals have different levels of physical maturity. Finally, there is mental maturity, which means that your dog is learning to behave well.
Since standard parameters are not observed in purebred dogs, veterinarians usually take a closer look at a dog’s size. This is because they differ greatly in height, especially if they are Creoles. However, there are specific guidelines for knowing when your dog has reached maturity.
Canine consultant Camilo Arevalo helps dogs grow physically up to 6 months of age. “It depends on the breed, sex and characteristics of the dog. However, height and weight must already be developed before six months”, explains the expert. Some dogs develop at 6 months of age, while others develop later.

For example, there are some Golden Retrievers that grow after 8 months, but they are not excessive. The growth of small breeds is usually faster than that of large breeds. Because of this, small dogs usually reach half their growth at 3-4 months. On the other hand, the growth of large seeds is invisible to the human eye and takes more than a year.
Dogs continue to mature mentally throughout their lives. “Older dogs are still learning, but in my experience, five-year-old dogs are mature enough to handle life’s challenges competently,” Arevalo explains. Sometimes there are dogs that grow up and still behave alert, fast and respectful.

Mental growth is often dependent on the dog’s personality, insecurities, and unfamiliarity with the outside world. According to Nature’s Variety magazine, small dogs reach adult weight between 10 and 12 months, medium and large dogs between 14 and 18 months, and large dogs between 18 and 24 months. .

