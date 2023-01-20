The Mayor’s Office of Medellín published the tax calendar for the 2023 term, which establishes the deadlines to comply with formal and substantial tax obligations, in addition to the times to present the bimonthly declarations of withholding agents, self-retainers and others declarable income.

Property tax payment

For the payment of property tax, these are the dates with a surcharge:

First trimester. March 29.

Second trimester: June 28.

Third trimester: September 28.

Fourth quarter: December 27.

Payment without surcharge, as stipulated in the tax calendar, will depend on the commune where the taxpayer has the collection address registered.

Industry and commerce tax billing is available at www.medellin.gov.co.

All natural or legal persons who carry out industrial, commercial, service or financial activities in the jurisdiction of the District are taxpayers of this tax.

Citizens can consult the regulations of the tax calendar through www.medellin.gov.co/portaltributario or download the alphabet on the dates to comply with the formal and substantial obligations in tax matters HERE.

Invoices can be downloaded and canceled through the easy pay button in the Medellín Tax strip of the mayor’s website or through the HaciendaMed application.

Tax of industry and commerce

The dates for the declaration of industry and commerce will be according to the last digit of the tax identification number, as follows:

April 1 – 24

April 2 – 27

April 3 – 26

April 4 – 25

April 5 – 24

April 6 – 21

April 7 – 20

April 8 – 19

April 9 – 18

April 0 – 17

Complementary Industry and Commerce Tax

This tax falls on those who carry out commercial, industrial, service and financial activities within the district, with or without an establishment or through the Internet.

Likewise, the supplementary charge for notices and boards is a tax for industry and commerce taxpayers who install notices to promote their activities and which are visible from public spaces.

It also applies to notices installed in vehicles or any other means of transport.

For taxpayers of the simplified regime, the payment of the industry and commerce tax and its complementary notices and boards, corresponding to the 2023 period, must be made within the deadline dates established below:

Declaration and payment of self-retainers

The natural and legal persons that have the quality of self-withholding and were appointed by the tax administration, must declare and pay the self-withheld amounts in each period.

Declaration and payment of withholding agents

Any person or company that has the capacity of withholding agent must declare and pay the amounts withheld in each period.