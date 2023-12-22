This is the millionaire amount that El Chapo Guzmán paid García Luna while he was in prison

Former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, spent a staggering amount of money to ensure his comfort and continued operations from inside prison, according to new revelations. It has been reported that Guzmán paid a sum of two million dollars to guarantee his security inside the Almoloya de Juárez prison, in addition to disbursing a million-dollar sum to Genaro García Luna, the general coordinator of Counterintelligence of the National Research and Security Center (Cisen), in exchange for comfort during his stay in prison.

The details of these payments were revealed by Dámaso López Nuñez and José Luis Reyna, collected by journalist Jesús Lemus in his book “The Graduate.” According to these accounts, El Chapo Guzmán offered García Luna $100,000 a month in exchange for his comfort during his stay in prison.

Guzmán Loera was captured in 1993, sent to Puente Grande in 1995, and is rumored to have lived a life of excess and luxury inside the maximum security prison in Jalisco. According to journalist Anabel Hernández, in her book “Emma and the other Drug Traffickers,” Guzmán and Héctor “El Güero” Palma had a life of luxury inside the prison and even competed to see who lasted the longest in the sexual act and accumulated the most women, using prostitutes, nurses, cleaners, and cooks from the prison.

The person in charge of ensuring that the agreement between El Chapo Guzmán and Genaro García Luna was fulfilled was a former commander of the State Judicial Police and former agent of the Sinaloa Public Ministry who was appointed as head of custodians of the Puente Grande Prison at the end of 1995, his name, Dámaso López Núñez, alias “El Lic”. It is reported that Guzmán got tired of the confinement because outside the cartel was getting out of control, which led him to escape.

When El Chapo Guzmán escaped, Genaro García Luna had already climbed far in his police career and was in charge of intelligence work to control prisons. It has been speculated that Genaro García Luna received a total of 16 million dollars from Guzmán during his time in prison and upon his escape.

The shocking revelations shed a light on the corruption and criminal activities that occurred inside Mexican prisons and raises questions about the involvement of high-ranking officials in criminal operations. The consequences of these revelations are yet to be seen, as the former officials involved in these dealings now find themselves facing legal repercussions.

