Jessica Cediel recently stopped appearing on the screen of Canal Caracol. However, where he has not stopped appearing has been on his social networks, more precisely on Instagram, a network where, beyond sharing content about his personal and work life, he also leaves some content in “tutorial mode” in which he comments on some secrets. of her beauty.

And it was on this occasion, where the presenter of La Descarga published a Reel that has generated multiple reactions, in which she can be seen with quite pronounced makeup and wearing a black suit that surely aroused more than one sigh in the fans. who constantly follow her.

“Mood: 😇 angel! Today I did my makeup and I am SO proud of myself! 🥹💋 I feel good. tender. Sexy. Intelligent. Able. warrior. I love myself with my successes and my defects. 🖤 ​​This is me. Sometimes 🫠💖🐆💐🌷🍂🌸🌙🌼🥀 ”, wrote the Bogota model who constantly“ innovates ”in her publications, wearing different accessories that highlight her beauty.

With a black choker, giant round earrings, with her long but tousled hair, and a very sensual look, Pipe Bueno’s ex-partner achieved almost 40,000 likes and 527 comments in less than 24 hours after uploading the clip; interactions that confirm that the woman from Bogota is one of the famous Colombians who gets the most traffic on Instagram.

“I gave you that necklace, my friend, do you remember? I’m glad to know you keep it. 💕”, “Jessica you are one of the most beautiful women in Colombia👏👏👏👏👏 personality, human quality, berraquera and much more that you know what you have😉❤️💖”, “The video gives me anxiety, but a whole goddess❤️ 🔥”, “Beautiful on the inside, beautiful on the outside 😍”, “The most beautiful thing on Instagram ❤️”, some of the fans wrote in the comment box of the post.

For now, Jessica Cediel seems to continue uploading this type of content, videos where she reveals what are the “secrets or tricks” she performs to maintain such an athletic and slender figure, which has not only served her to play various roles in multiple television projects, but also to be one of the women with the most followers on Instagram. The model is currently very close to reaching 10 million followers on this network.

Jessica Cediel talked about the disease that is affecting her face: “That should not be an insecurity”

Jessica Cediel is very active on her Instagram account, and it was there that one of her followers questioned her in one of her stories, that she had a “smeared” face. The presenter immediately did not hesitate to answer her user explaining the reason why these marks appear on her face. Very naturally, the Bogotana posted her response:

“My dear Daniela: I look stained because I have it stained. I have MELASMA and that is why she will always be like this. Sometimes they are not noticeable when she covered them with makeup but today, for example, I did not want to cover them. They may improve a little with some creams or facials but they will ALWAYS be there because I am like that, ”she initially indicated.

After this, the presenter of “La Descarga” specified the reasons that make the spots much more noticeable.

“And if I sunbathe as I have done these two weekends they will mark EVEN MORE. This is how I show myself and I love to open up the subject because on the other side of the phone I have read thousands of cases of women who feel the same way and feel bad and IT SHOULD NOT BE LIKE THIS. And that shouldn’t be an insecurity so don’t worry I know I have them. I send you a kiss, ”the presenter ended by pointing out. with Infobae

