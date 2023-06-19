This is the most exclusive penthouse in Colombia

In Colombia, the purchase and sale of real estate has always been one of the most striking investment options for Colombians, among the options there are different homes that accommodate the needs of each family, but the property that many yearn for was known.

Its about The most luxurious penthouse in all of Bogotá, which is located in a prestigious condominium that reaches a total value of 20 billion pesoscost difficult to pay for many Colombians.

Among the luxuries that this property has are that it was exclusively designed by three world-class architectsLikewise, it has 700 square meters built and 204 meters of terrace.

Some of the components of the house stand out for having four bedrooms, nine bathsstudy, television hall, bar and many more amenities that raise the luxury status of an apartment with these characteristics.

The apartment is classified by the sellers as “a work of art”, by publicizing each of the luxurious details that make up each space in the apartment.

The luxurious finishes of the most expensive apartment in Colombia:

Among other features that it has are wide spaces with completely open areas, floor-to-ceiling windows which allow natural light to enter the entire home, the way of lighting with modern lamps and even lights embedded in the high ceilings, in addition It has a fireplace in the main room and has refined finishes, among which is the elegance of the stairs that the house has.

The fine details on the walls and the finishes in each of the spaces make the value of this apartment high, in addition to the fact that it would be located in one of the most exclusive residential areas of Bogotá, which has an additional cost. important.

