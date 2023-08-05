Home » this is the new price
this is the new price

It’s official! For the month of August, gasoline will rise $562 pesos in Valledupar and the entire border area of ​​the country. Thus, the gallon will cost $11.830 pesos. On the other hand, the ACPM It remains in $8.079 pesos, As reported Fendipetroleo, Cesar section.

In the regions of the country where gasoline does not have subsidies, the price per gallon reached $13,973 pesos. In that order, Villavicencio will have the most expensive gasoline in Colombia: $14,073. Second appears Cali ($13,997), followed by Bogota ($13.973), Manizales ($13.957), Pereira ($13.941) e ibagué ($13.908).

Why does gasoline go up every month in Colombia? according to the president Gustavo Petro, “to prevent the poorest, through the budget, from paying the subsidy of gasoline to those who have their private cars“.

Y, How long will gasoline continue to rise? “Until internal prices coincide with imported prices, the increase in the deficit closes and the debt can be paid in the following months, gradually reducing the deficit.” The deficit exceeds 50 billion pesos.

It is important to note that, including this adjustment, Colombia continues to have one of the most competitive gasoline and diesel prices in Latin America due to the operation of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC), which has mitigated the inflationary pressure of the increases in the prices of oil and its derivatives in recent months“, affirmed the Ministry of Finance in a statement published in July.

