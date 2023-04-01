Through a statement, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, together with the Ministry of Finance, announced that starting this Saturday April 1st the price of gasoline will increase again.

According to the Cesar Sectional National Federation of Fuel and Energy Distributors (Fendipetróleo), in the border area of ​​the department of Cesar and La Guajira, the price of a gallon of gasolineand amounts to $9,503 pesoswhich represents a increase of $359 pesos compared to the month of March ($9,143 pesos). The ACPM was $8,079 pesos.

Thus, in other areas of Colombia, a gallon of gasoline will cost $11,167 pesoswhile the fuel ACPM will maintain the same prices compared to March, that is, $9,065 pesos per gallon.

“The increase in the price of gasoline was a measure to stabilize the fiscal impact of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund on the State coffers”, announced Ministry of Finance.

In this sense, the Commission for the Regulation of Energy, Gas and Fuels (Creg), shared the prices of a gallon of gasoline in the main cities of the country. The most expensive will be sold in Villavicencio ($11,673 pesos), followed by Cali ($11,611), Bogotá ($11,573), Manizales ($11,564) and Pereira ($11,554).