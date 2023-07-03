Home » This is the new use of Twitter: blocks and limitations for users who do not pay
News

This is the new use of Twitter: blocks and limitations for users who do not pay

This is the new use of Twitter: blocks and limitations for users who do not pay

Twitter has imposed new limitations for platform users, implementing blocks on access to the red social for those users who consult public ‘tweets’ without having logged in, and limiting the viewing of ‘tweets’ to 10,000 publications for verified accounts on the social network and a thousand ‘tweets’ for unverified ones.

The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has implemented “temporary” limits on the social network since, as he has reported, he seeks to “address the extreme levels of data extraction and manipulation of the system.”

This has been conveyed by Musk through various posts that he has shared this weekend on Twitter, in which, initially, he indicated that he was setting a viewing limit of 6,000 posts per day for verified accounts.

Similarly, the CEO of Twitter ruled that users with unverified accounts could see 600 posts a day and, similarly, users with new unverified accounts would have access to 300 posts a day.

However, within an hour, Musk announced that the viewing limits would be increased “soon” to a maximum of 8,000 posts per day for users with verified accounts; 800 posts for unverified accounts; and 400 posts for new unverified accounts.

Finally, a few hours later, the leader of Twitter again rectified the maximum number of publications that users can view. Indicating that verified accounts amounted to a limit of 10,000 posts, unverified accounts to 1,000 posts and new unverified accounts to 500 ‘tweets’ per day.

Twitter: blocking the consultation of ‘tweets’ without login

In addition to all this, Twitter has also begun to block access to the social network for those users who consult public ‘tweets’ or profiles without having previously logged into an account.

Until now, people who did not have an account on the platform or who had not logged in could consult some publicly shared posts. They could also access information from public user profiles.

However, as it became known last Friday, the social network no longer allows you to consult public ‘tweets’ or profiles without having previously logged into Twitter. Now, a pop-up screen is displayed with the options to enter the credentials and log in or create an account on the social network.

All these restrictive measures are due to the extraction of data from Twitter, as Elon Musk himself has pointed out, who has pointed out that “several hundred organizations (perhaps more)” were extracting data from the social network “in an extremely aggressive way ”.

In this sense, Musk has detailed that this data extraction was “affecting the real user experience” on the social network and that for this reason this practice had to be stopped.

